Global Telecom Power Systems Market Size To Worth USD 9.26 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 8.6%

New York, United States , May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Telecom Power Systems Market Size is to grow from USD 4.06 billion in 2022 to USD 9.26 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Telecom power systems are essential infrastructures that provide reliable and uninterrupted power supply to telecommunication networks. These systems are designed to ensure the smooth operation of telecom equipment, such as base stations, data centers, and switching centers, which are crucial for communication services. Telecom power systems typically include components like rectifiers, batteries, power distribution units, and monitoring systems. They are built to handle diverse power sources, including grid power, solar panels, and generators, and offer backup power during outages. With their focus on high efficiency, scalability, and remote management, these systems play a vital role in maintaining the connectivity and functionality of modern telecommunications networks.

Report Coverage

This research report categorizes the market for telecom power systems market based on various segments and regions and forecasts revenue growth and analyzes trends in each submarket. The report analyses the key growth drivers, opportunities, and challenges influencing the telecom power systems market. Recent market developments and competitive strategies such as expansion, product launch, and development, partnership, merger, and acquisition have been included to draw the competitive landscape in the market. The report strategically identifies and profiles the key market players and analyses their core competencies in each sub-segments of the telecom power systems market.

Global Telecom Power Systems Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Rectifiers, Inverters, Convertors, Controllers, Heat management systems, Generators, and Others), By Grid Type (On-grid, Off-grid, and Bad grid), By Power Rating (Below 10 kW, 10-20 kW, and Above 20 kW), By Power Source (Diesel-Battery Power Source, Diesel-Solar Power Source, Diesel-Wind Power Source, and Multiple Power Sources), By Technology (AC power systems and DC power systems), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

The diesel-solar segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.5% during the forecast period

Based on power source, the global telecom power systems market is segmented into diesel-battery power source, diesel-solar power source, diesel-wind power source, and multiple power sources. The diesel-solar segment is projected to experience the highest growth in the forecast period within the telecom power systems market. This growth can be attributed to the increasing emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly power solutions in the telecom industry. The combination of diesel generators with solar panels allows for hybrid power systems that leverage both conventional and renewable energy sources. This integration helps reduce dependency on fossil fuels, lowers operational costs, and reduces carbon emissions. The rising adoption of diesel-solar systems as an environmentally friendly and cost-effective power solution is expected to drive significant growth in the coming years.

The DC power systems segment held the largest market share with more than 64.7% market share.

Based on technology, the global telecom power systems market is segmented into AC power systems and DC power systems. The DC power systems segment held the largest market share in 2022, due to the widespread availability and compatibility of DC power infrastructure with existing telecom networks. DC power systems offer advantages such as higher power capacity, better efficiency, and lower installation costs compared to AC power systems. Additionally, DC power systems are well-established and widely supported by telecom equipment manufacturers. These factors contribute to the dominance of the AC power systems segment in the market.

North America is the second-largest revenue contributor in the market.

Based on region, North America held a significant revenue share in the telecom power systems industry due to the high adoption of advanced technologies, the presence of major players, and the growing demand for uninterrupted communication services. The region's robust telecommunications infrastructure and the increasing deployment of 5G networks have driven the demand for reliable and efficient power systems. Additionally, the rising focus on renewable energy and green initiatives has led to the integration of renewable energy sources like solar panels and wind turbines into telecom power systems, further driving their adoption in North America. These factors have made North America a key market for telecom power systems, with significant growth opportunities in the coming years.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global telecom power systems market include Eaton Corporation Inc., Huawei Technologies, Cummins Inc., ZTE Corporation, General Electric, Schneider Electric, Efore Group, Eltek AS, Delta Group, Alpha Technologies, ABB Group, Ascot Industrial S.R.L., Corning Incorporated, Unipower, Dynamic Power Group, Staticon, VoltServer, and Vertiv Group.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global telecom power systems market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Telecom Power Systems Market, By Component

Rectifiers

Inverters

Convertors

Controllers

Heat management systems

Generators

Others

Telecom Power Systems Market, By Grid Type

On-grid

Off-grid

Bad grid

Telecom Power Systems Market, By Power Rating

Below 10 kW

10-20 kW

Above 20 kW

Telecom Power Systems Market, By Power Source

Diesel-Battery Power Source

Diesel-Solar Power Source

Diesel-Wind Power Source

Multiple Power Sources

Telecom Power Systems Market, By Technology

AC power systems

DC power systems

Telecom Power Systems Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



