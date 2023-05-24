Sustain SoCal to Host 10th Annual Driving Mobility Symposium on June 22

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Sustain Southern California (“Sustain SoCal”) , today announces that it will host the 10 th Annual Driving Mobility Symposium (“Driving Mobility 10") on Thursday, June 22, 2023. The event will be held in person at UCI Beall Applied Innovation, 5270 California Avenue, Irvine, CA.



Driving Mobility 10 is the premier event focusing on evolving trends in mobility and advanced transportation. The event will host renowned thought leaders and experts from local government and agencies, utilities, technology companies, large corporate adopters, hospitals, hotels, schools, investors and other non-profits.

To further the sustainability and economic discourse in the Southern California region, speakers will share their invaluable perspectives on a variety of industry pillars. They will offer key insights on V2X, hydrogen/fuel cell technology and innovations in the connected vehicles space; broader trends in OEM, investor funding, mobility as a service, electrification, and sustainability; as well as the latest research on incentives, choice architecture, policy design and legislative shifts.

Specific sessions will include:

Stimulus Landscape – IRA Distribution

Policy and Legislation

Improving the EV Fast Charging Experience

The Latest in Battery Tech

Infrastructure Build out – Electric and Hydrogen

Hydrogen Hub Application Update and What the Grant Could Mean to California, Decarbonization of Ports

Clean Aviation Trends

eBike Safety and Integration

eMotorcycles Hitting the Road

Fleet Efficiency, Commuting Trends

These sessions will allow attendees to better understand industry landscape opportunities and challenges from highly experienced leaders while building an appreciation for often-overlooked best practices.

Additionally, the Innovators Showcase will offer industry professionals and student attendees the unique opportunity to explore cutting-edge technologies to advance decarbonized mobility solutions while interacting directly with C-suite executives.

Attendees will also benefit from building rapport with fellow professionals and extending their industry networks.

“We are proud to say that in its 10th edition, the success of the Driving Mobility platform has enabled much stronger bonds to emerge in the Southern California mobility ecosystem,” said Scott Kitcher, president and CEO of Sustain SoCal. “At Sustain SoCal, our roster of highly experienced industry veterans as well as the excellent engagement from knowledgeable attendees has ensured that Driving Mobility events are highly beneficial for everyone.”

For more information and registration details, visit:

https://sustainsocal.org/event/driving-mobility-10

About Sustain SoCal:

Sustain SoCal, a non-profit organization, accelerates sustainability and economic growth through innovation, collaboration and education in Southern California. The organization has a ten-year history of exploring and implementing pragmatic, real-world solutions to the challenges created by growth, change and inefficiency. It conducts conferences, workshops and networking events that lead to initiatives that positively impact our region’s economic progress and sustainability. For more information, please visit www.sustainsocal.org .