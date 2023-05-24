With 3.9% CAGR, Confectionery Market Size Worth USD 261.7 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, United States, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Confectionery Market By Type (Hard-Boiled Sweets, Mints, Gums & Jellies, Chocolate, Caramels & Toffees, Medicated Confectionery, Fine Bakery Wares, And Others), By Age Group (Children, Adult, And Geriatric), By Price Point (Economy, Mid-Range, And Luxury), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Pharmaceutical & Drug Stores, Food Services, Duty-Free Outlets, E-Commerce, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Confectionery Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 206.53 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 261.7 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.9% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Confectionery? How big is the Confectionery Industry?

Report Overview:

Confectionery is all those food items that have high sugar and carbohydrate content. They usually include jellies, fudge, candies, toffies, hard candy, pastilles, etc. Chocolate confectionery is widely popular in various countries across the globe as more and more children are increasingly inflicted towards it as they are sweeter and also because cocoa or chocolate is a crucial part of these confectioneries.

Chocolate confectioneries usually include white chocolate, dark chocolate, milk chocolate, etc. Flour-based confectioneries are also gaining massive prominence as they are prevalent in various cultures be it baked cakes, cookies, or different kinds of biscuits. Over the years, various confectionery manufacturers have started to offer different varieties of products by including and integrating tropical fruit, organic herb fillings, exotic flavors, and nut-based ingredients in product formulations to meet the growing and altering demands of consumers.

Global Confectionery Market Dynamics:

The global confectionery market is expected to surge exponentially due to a rise in the standard of living among people, a surge in urbanization, and an increase in demand for convenience and on-the-go snacks among people across the globe. There has been a significant surge in the number of people in workplaces, and hence it is difficult for them to strike a healthy work-life balance with a strict and tedious blend of professional & personal duties.

Therefore, they tend to incline toward healthier confectioneries that have natural ingredients. Thus, an increase in the trend, popularity, and demand for healthy and sugar-free confectionery products, growth in the awareness of the benefits of dark chocolate among consumers, and growing consumption of regular chocolates among children & youngsters will create ample opportunities for the growth of the confectionery market during the forecast period. However, fluctuations in the prices of raw materials such as cocoa and sugar impede the growth of the market to an extent.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 206.53 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 261.7 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 3.9% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Nestlé S.A., Mars Inc., Ferrero Group, Mondelez International, Inc., Grupo Arcor, Perfetti Van Melle, Cadbury, Petra Foods, United Confectionery Manufacturers, Meiji Co., Ltd., Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, The Hershey Company, Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd., Pladis, and Haribo GmbH & Co. K.G. Key Segment By Age Group, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Price Point, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options



Confectionery Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global confectionery market is segmented based on product type, price point, age group, distribution channel, and region.

Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into hard-boiled sweets, mints, gums & jellies, chocolate, caramels & toffees, medicated confectionery, fine bakery wares, and others. The chocolate segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is further predicted to occupy a dominant status and simultaneously grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The reason for the growth of this segment is that the highest per capita consumed confectionery product across the globe is chocolate, and hence it is widely consumed among all age groups, particularly among children to appease their taste buds. Besides, the surge in demand for premium, organic, and exotic flavors of chocolates be it white or dark, or milk-based chocolate among people further drive the growth of this segment.

Based on distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmaceutical & drug stores, food services, duty-free outlets, e-Commerce, and others. The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is further predicted to occupy a significant market share during the forecast period. The main reason for the growth of this segment is the convenient access and wide variety of confectionery products, based on the preference of consumers in supermarkets and hypermarkets. Besides, consumers can physically validate the quality and size of the products and can even taste them in some cases, which increases credibility and further drives the growth of the segment.

The global Confectionery market is segmented as follows:

By Age Group

Children

Adult

Geriatric

By Product Type

Hard-boiled Sweets

Mints

Gums & Jellies

Chocolate

Caramels and Toffees

Medicated Confectionery

Fine Bakery Wares

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Pharmaceutical & Drug Stores

Food Services

Duty-free Outlets

E-commerce

Others

By Price Point

Economy

Mid-Range

Luxury

Confectionery Market By Type (Hard-Boiled Sweets, Mints, Gums & Jellies, Chocolate, Caramels & Toffees, Medicated Confectionery, Fine Bakery Wares, and Others), By Age Group (Children, Adult, and Geriatric), By Price Point (Economy, Mid-Range, and Luxury), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Pharmaceutical & Drug Stores, Food Services, Duty-Free Outlets, E-Commerce, and Others), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030



Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Confectionery market include -

Nestlé S.A.

Mars Inc.

Ferrero Group

Mondelez International Inc.

Grupo Arcor

Perfetti Van Melle

Cadbury

Petra Foods

United Confectionery Manufacturers

Meiji Co. Ltd.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG

The Hershey Company

Ezaki Glico Co. Ltd.

Pladis

Haribo GmbH & Co. K.G.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Confectionery market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 3.9% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Confectionery market size was valued at around US$ 206.53 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 261.7 billion by 2030.

Increase in the consumption of foods with high sugar content, rapid changes in the preferences of customers, availability of sugar-free confectionery, and introduction of innovative products with functional ingredients and organic fillings propel the growth of the confectionery industry.

Based on product type, the chocolate segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on distribution channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment held the dominating market share in 2022.

Based on region, the Europe region held the largest market share in 2022.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Confectionery industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Confectionery Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Confectionery Industry?

What segments does the Confectionery Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Confectionery Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Age Group, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Price Point, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Europe region held the largest market share in 2022 and is further expected to grow exponentially at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. The major reason for the growth of the market in this region is because European countries such as Switzerland, France, Netherlands, Sweden, and Italy have a high per capita consumption of confectioneries, particularly chocolate confectioneries. Besides, the rapidly evolving eating habits and lifestyles of the consumers, and a growing inclination towards organic chocolates among people further drive the growth of the market in this region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In November 2022, Fazer, one of the oldest confectionery companies based in Finland, announced that they have collaborated with Aberdeen Group, in order to launch its extensive range of confectionery products in India. Fazer will leverage Aberdeen Group's vast network of retail outlets, e-commerce platforms, and airport stores for the launch of Frazer’s popular products.

In May 2022, Moo Free, a dominant UK-based confectionery brand, announced the launch of its new chocolate bar range called ‘Jub-moo-lee Bar’ which is made from exquisite Hispaniola cocoa beans. This limited-edition line of chocolate is free from soya, gluten, and dairy and is made from superior cocoa that is certified by Rainforest Alliance farmers.

