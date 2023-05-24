Green Roof Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Construction of Industrial, Commercial and Residential Buildings Drives Growth

Dublin, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Roof Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global green roof market is expected to grow from $1.53 billion in 2022 to $1.80 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. The green roof market is expected to reach $3.31 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.4%.

Major players in the green roof market are Sika AG, ArchiGreen Roof Ltd., Axter Ltd., Barrett Company LLC, Columbia Green Technologies, Bauder Flat Roofs Limited, Optigreen International AG, Green Roof Blocks LLC, Sempergreen BV, XeroFlor North America, ZinCo GmbH, Soprema SAS, Onduline Group, and Geo Green Power Limited.

A green roof refers to a layer of vegetation positioned on top of a waterproofing system installed on a level or slightly inclined roof. These offer shade, absorb heat from the atmosphere and lower air and roof surface temperatures.



The main types of green roofs are extensive and intensive. Extensive refers to an environmentally friendly replacement for traditional ballast layers or surface protection, such as pavers and gravel, which have 20 mm of substrate or soil in their layers. The distribution channels are online and offline, which are applied in residential, commercial, and industrial spaces.



The green roofs market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides green roofs market statistics, including green roofs industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a green roofs market share, detailed green roofs market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the green roofs industry. This green roofs market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The development of innovative and smart green roofs is a trend gaining popularity in the green roof market. Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative green roof systems to sustain their position in the green roof market. For instance, in July 2020, Knauf Insulation and Sempergreen BV, a Netherland-based company operating in direct-green solutions for green roofs, living walls, and ground cover, launched the detention roof. It is an innovative green roof concept. The efficacy of the retention roof has been carefully tested, and during periods of heavy rain, the roop stores the excess rainfall and delays the outflow of water. This makes it possible for the detention roof to adhere to regulatory water policies.



In December 2022, SOPREMA, Inc., a France-based waterproofing solutions manufacturing company acquired Furbish Company, LLC for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, SOPREMA increases its involvement in sustainable solutions and its portfolio of green roof solutions This acquisition creates new opportunities for SOPREMA by increasing its workforce and employment. Furbish Company, LLC is a US-based sustainable development company pioneering in the installation and upkeep of living walls, green roofs, stormwater management, and other eco-friendly architectural techniques.



Europe was the largest region in the green roof market in 2022. The regions covered in the green roof report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the green roof market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



An increase in the construction of industrial, commercial, and residential buildings is expected to propel the growth of the green roof market going forward. The construction of industrial, commercial, and residential buildings refers to a business that is engaged in the design, development, and construction of buildings using construction materials. Rising construction can promote heat generation and air pollution, which can be controlled by the installation of green roofs on top.

The green roof market consists of sales of semi-intensive green roofs and waterproof roofs. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



