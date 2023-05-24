High Purity Alumina Global Market Report 2023: Growing Electronics and Semiconductor Industries Fuel the Sector

Dublin, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Purity Alumina Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global high purity alumina market is expected to grow from $2.03 billion in 2022 to $2.44 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6%. The high purity alumina market is expected to reach $4.79 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18.4%.

Major players in the high purity alumina market are Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd., Altech Chemicals Ltd., Nippon Light Metal Company Ltd., Baikowski SAS, Polar Sapphire Ltd., Sasol Limited, Xuancheng Jingrui New Material Co Ltd., Orbite Technologies Inc., Zibo Honghe Chemical Co Ltd., Alcoa Corporation, Almatis Inc., RusAL, CoorsTek Inc., FYI Resources Limited, Rio Tinto Alcan, CHALCO Shandong Co Ltd., and Austral Indorganies Pvt Ltd.

High-Purity Alumina (HPA) is a highly pure form of aluminum oxide (Al2O3). It is often produced via the hydrolysis of aluminum oxide, hydrochloric acid leaching, underwater spark discharge with aluminum, and vapor-phase oxidation methods and is non-corrosive.



The main types of high-purity alumina are 4N, 5N, and 6N. 4N is the purity level of alumina with >99.99% pure form, which is used in the manufacturing of LED sapphire crystal raw material, high-pressure sodium lamp tubes, etc. Major technology used in the production of high-purity alumina is hydrolysis and hydrochloric acid which are used in various applications such as LED bulbs, semiconductor substrates, li-ion batteries, optical lenses, biomedical devices, and others.



Product innovation is a key trend in the high-quality alumina market. Major companies operating in the high-quality alumina market are advancing toward developing innovative products.

For instance, in April 2022, Tethon Corporation Inc., a US-based company operating in ceramics additive manufacturing partnered with Showa Denko America, Inc., a US-based semiconductor manufacturing company, introduced high-purity alumina for ceramic additive manufacturing. The first UV resin created jointly by the two businesses, the alumina substance has a ceramic loading of about 75% by volume and 90% by weight, which is reportedly 25% greater than alternative materials from competitors. The shrinkage in the x, y, and z axes is claimed to be less than 10% after sintering because of this increased loading.



In April 2020, AEM Canada Group Inc., a Canada-based company operating high-purity alumina acquired Orbite Technologies for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, AEM Canada Group Inc aims to expand its production capabilities of high-purity alumina. Orbite Technologies is a Canada-based high-purity alumina producer.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the high purity alumina market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the high-purity alumina (HPA) report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the high-purity alumina (HPA) market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The growing electronics and semiconductor industries are expected to propel the high-quality alumina market going forward. Semiconductors are substances with conductivity intermediate between that of conductors (often metals) and that of non-conductors or insulators (such as most ceramics), whereas, an electronic device is any tool used for text, audio, or video communication or any other sort of computer or gadget with computer-like capabilities. High-purity alumina is used in the production of various electronics and semiconductor components due to its excellent mechanical strength, heat resistance, abrasion resistance, and insulation properties that enhance the quality of components.

For instance, in October 2021, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association, a US-based trade association for semiconductors, global semiconductor industry sales were $47.2 billion in August 2021, an increase of 29.7% over the August 2020 total of $36.4 billion. Therefore, the growing electronics and semiconductors industry is driving the growth of the high-quality alumina market.



The high-purity alumina (HPA) market consists of sales of high-purity alumina grades of alumina bodies such as 99.5%, 99.8%, and 99.96%. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

