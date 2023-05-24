TELUS investing $11.5 billion in Quebec through 2027 to support vital network connectivity, sustainability and innovation

English French

MONTREAL, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS announced an investment of $11.5 billion to build and develop network infrastructure, operations, and spectrum across Quebec over the next five years as part of its commitment to invest $81 billion across Canada by 2027. These investments are critical to providing Canadians with access to superior technology, connecting customers to the people, resources and information that make their lives better. Since 2000, TELUS has invested more than $32 billion in Quebec alone, building global leading industry networks and has been recognized as Canada’s most awarded network by UK-based Opensignal for the 12th consecutive time.



“TELUS’ $11.5 billion investment in Quebec will further amplify the superiority of our world-leading wireless network, enabling vital connectivity for millions of citizens. This builds on the more than $32 billion TELUS has invested in technology and operations in Quebec since 2000,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. “Our globally recognized networks are the backbone of our digital economy and societies, driving innovation and uplifting marginalized communities. This investment will help ensure that Quebecers can stay connected to what matters most, including healthcare, safe and healthy food, online education, friends and family, and the flexibility to work remotely; all with the accompanying environmental benefits.”

TELUS’ next generation networks are unleashing human productivity and contributing to improved health and educational outcomes, supporting environmental sustainability, fostering entrepreneurship, bridging the socio-economic divide, and driving economic growth. TELUS is steadfast in its commitment to using technology, team member-led innovation, and human compassion to address the most important societal challenges of this generation and bringing real solutions to the residents of Quebec and across Canada. Now through 2027 in Quebec, TELUS is:

Expanding the TELUS 5G network to rural communities.

TELUS will partner with the Government of Quebec and the CRTC to expand its 5G network to reach new isolated and rural communities as well as road sections in the regions of Eastern Quebec and Chaudière-Appalaches. The company is actively accelerating the deployment of 25 new sites, bridging the digital divide by fostering digital innovation in local businesses, promoting the tourism industry, attracting young workers and families, and accelerating the development of virtual services in health and education.





TELUS has invested over $7 billion nationally in network infrastructure and operations to bring our most advanced broadband Internet technology to millions of homes and businesses, creating 50,000 jobs throughout construction, and contributing more than $930 million to local economies in Quebec, B.C. and Alberta. This year, TELUS will connect thousands of homes and businesses across Quebec including in the regions of Mauricie, Estrie, Chaudière-Appalaches and Eastern Quebec. To date, 99 per cent of businesses and families in the area TELUS serves have access to the PureFibre network. The symmetrical upload and download Internet speeds and nearly infinite bandwidth enabled only by PureFibre means everyone can work, stream, game, or make video calls at the same time.





The new multi-year partnership coincides with the CF Montréal's 30th anniversary, which will be celebrated throughout the upcoming 2023 season, and brings together two organizations with a proven and shared commitment to drive meaningful change in their local communities. Through this partnership, TELUS and CF Montréal will support thousands of youth by providing free access to soccer camps and encouraging the development of athletes with sport bursaries.





TELUS plans to expand its Internet For Good program to youth in Quebec in 2023, offering subsidized, high-speed Internet to qualified low-income youth aging out of care. TELUS Mobility For Good for Indigenous Women at Risk will also launch in Quebec, providing free smartphones and fully subsidized talk, text and data plans to Indigenous women, girls or gender diverse people, serving as a critical lifeline to Indigenous-led services, wellness resources, and their support networks





Since June 2022, TELUS has been deploying its 3500 MHz spectrum holdings on its next-generation 5G wireless network to further support the country's economic growth and competitiveness, bringing enhanced capacity, low latency and even faster speeds to TELUS customers. As part of this rollout, customers in communities coast to coast can now access this 3500 MHz spectrum, including in Montreal, Quebec City, Toronto, Ottawa, Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Halifax and St. John's.





Our investments in energy-efficient networks, renewable energy sources, innovative technologies and sustainable business practices are supporting a greener future by reducing our carbon footprint and enabling TELUS to become net carbon neutral by 2030 or sooner. On April 21, TELUS celebrated the planting of its one millionth tree to help mitigate climate change. In partnership with leading restoration companies, including Veritree and Flash Forest, TELUS is working to leverage the power of its world-leading networks and innovative technology to revolutionize nature-based solutions with the goal of replenishing forests and seaforests. To start, TELUS, Veritree and Flash Forest are focusing on reforestation and seaforestation projects in western Canada and internationally. TELUS' sustainability strategy has been recognized by Les Mercuriades, a prestigious business competition in Quebec. This year, TELUS has won the Sustainable Development Strategy award, which celebrates businesses whose commitment and achievements in sustainable development are remarkable or unique in their industry. TELUS also recognizes the role of connectivity in supporting Canada's climate objectives. Digital connectivity and technologies can reduce GHGs emissions by up to 20 per cent 1 . As a country with high-quality telecom networks and high GHG emissions per capita, Canada has the opportunity to become a world leader in digital climate policy and digital climate solutions, incentivizing digital uptake across underserved communities, GHG intensive-industries, and the public service.





Redefining the connected home experience with TELUS’ smart living solution In collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), TELUS’ new smart living solution will use the latest advancements in cloud technologies, Internet of things (IoT), machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI) to create automation experiences using all of our connected devices. TELUS’ smart living solution will reduce the complexity of installing and managing connected home devices and services from multiple vendors, device manufacturers (ODMs) and service providers. It will make it easier for consumers to use existing and new smart home devices to automate their home.



From 2000 through 2022, TELUS has invested $240 billion nationally in network infrastructure, operations and spectrum, including more than $32 billion in Quebec. These investments are consistent with TELUS’ capital expenditure guidance for 2023, released in the fourth quarter of 2022 earnings release dated February 9, 2023.

TELUS also embraces tax morality as a means of further investing in our communities. Since 2000, TELUS has paid approximately $54 billion in total tax and spectrum remittances to our federal, provincial and municipal governments across Canada, consisting of corporate income taxes, sales taxes, property taxes, employer portion of payroll taxes, various regulatory fees and spectrum remittances, including more than $2.3 billion in taxes in 2022 alone. These funds support public works projects, education, healthcare, cultural pursuits and other initiatives that improve the social and economic well-being of our communities.

Since 2000, TELUS, our team members and retirees provided over $90 million in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs and volunteered 1.4 million hours to charities and community organizations specifically located in Quebec. Globally, our TELUS family has contributed $1.5 billion in giving including 15 million volunteer hours since 2000.

