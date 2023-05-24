Community Foundation Boulder County welcomes 3 new trustees to board

BOULDER, Colo., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Foundation Boulder County, the county’s trusted philanthropic partner for over 30 years, today announced that Berenice Garcia Tellez, Gil Sparks and Patty Leslie would be joining the foundation's board of trustees.

“We are very excited Berenice, Gil and Patty joined our board,” said Tatiana Hernandez, CEO of Community Foundation Boulder County. “Their experience and passion for the community will be instrumental in creating a more equitable Boulder County.”

Berenice Garcia Tellez currently works at City and County of Denver, implementing equitable policies for the new Energize Denver Building Performance Ordinance. Previously, she managed the Sustainable Business Program at the City of Longmont and worked with the business community on implementing sustainable and DEI practices that led to the creation of the first equitable sustainable business program in the country. She also sat on the Latino Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors for four years. Through her work with the Chamber, Berenice has supported hundreds of Latino businesses through the COVID-19 crisis, coordinated community equity clinics and advocated for equitable financial resources distribution.

Gil Sparks has been a proud member of Rotary for over 15 years and served on many boards, including Community Foundation North Central Washington, Pybus Public Market and Pybus Charitable Foundation, Wenatchee Valley Museum and Wenatchee Valley YMCA. He’s currently the president of the Lyons Community Foundation — a subsidiary of Community Foundation Boulder County — and chair of the Lyons Regional Library District board.

Patty Leslie has lived in Boulder for over 30 years. She served as the CFO of the University of Colorado Foundation from 2020 to 2022. Additionally, she has served as a Board Member at the Boulder Convention and Visitors Bureau, a Finance Committee member for the Boulder Chamber and a Finance Committee Member for the American Meteorological Society. Currently, she is the Board Treasurer and Finance Committee Chair for the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research in Boulder. Patty continues to stay engaged by volunteering for Masa Seed Foundation, studying to be a Colorado Master Gardner and providing regular CFO consulting services to The Attainment Network.

About Community Foundation Boulder County

