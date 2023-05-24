Nickel Cadmium Battery Global Market Report 2023: Growing Aviation Industry Fuels the Sector

Dublin, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nickel Cadmium Battery Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global nickel cadmium battery market is expected to grow from $1.36 billion in 2022 to $1.40 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. The nickel cadmium battery market is expected to grow to $1.58 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.0%.

Major players in the nickel cadmium battery market are Alcad AB, EnerSys, GS Yuasa Corporation, HBL Power Systems Limited, Saft Groupe SAS, Cell-Con Inc., Interberg Batteries Ltd., HOPPECKE Batterien GmbH & Co KG, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Cantec Systems, GP Batteries International, Qualmega Inc., Arts Energy, BYD Co. Ltd., Duracell Inc., Energizer Holdings, Power-Sonic Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Uniross Batteries Corp., AMCO Saft India Limited, Montu Electronics LLP, Zeus Battery Products, Exide Industries Limited, Aceon Group, Gaz GmbH, Honda Denki Co. Ltd., Germarel GmbH, JiangMen JJJ Battery Co. Ltd., Statron Ltd., Henan Xintaihang Power Source Co. Ltd., and Tenergy Corporation.

A nickel cadmium battery (NiCd or NiCad) is a rechargeable battery used in portable computers, drills, camcorders, and other tiny battery-operated equipment that requires an even power discharge. Nickel-cadmium batteries have a relatively constant terminal voltage throughout discharge, resulting in practically undetectable low charges.



The main types of nickel cadmium batteries are C batteries, D batteries, A batteries, AA batteries, AAA batteries, and 9 v batteries. C batteries refer to a type of dry cell battery designed to run with little internal moisture, making them excellent for portable equipment, which is used to deliver a consistent and long-lasting charge to devices with medium-to-high power consumption requirements. Major block battery constructions are the L-range, M-range, and H-range, which are vented and sealed cells and used in aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial, marine, and other industries.



Product innovation has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the nickel cadmium battery market. Major companies operating in the market are focusing on product innovations to gain a competitive edge in the market.

In April 2022, EnerSys, a US-based battery manufacturer, partnered with Orogenic Aps. Through this partnership, Orogenic ApS is expected to manage all motive power product sales and distribution in Denmark, Iceland, the Faroe Islands, and Greenland. Enersys is looking forward to this extended relationship with Orogenic ApS, as consumers may continue to enjoy high-quality products and service support. Orogenic ApS is a Denmark-based wholesaler of batteries, chargers, accessories, and UPS.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the nickel cadmium battery market in 2022. The regions covered in the nickel cadmium battery market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the nickel cadmium battery market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The growing aviation industry is expected to propel the growth of the nickel cadmium battery market. The aviation industry refers to all sectors of air travel as well as the activities that facilitate it; it includes the entire airline sector as well as the manufacture of aircraft, research organizations, military aviation, and more. The aviation standard nickel cadmium battery is used for engine-starting applications in turbine-powered aircraft and/or aircraft with turbine-type auxiliary power units.

For instance, in July 2022, according to the data published by the Airport Council International (ACI), a Canada-based organization for airport authorities, in 2021, the world's airports hosted 4.6 billion passengers, up 28.3% from 2020, while aviation freight volumes grew 15.4% year on year, reaching a record 125 million metric tons. Therefore, the growing aviation industry will drive the nickel cadmium battery market.



The nickel cadmium battery market consists of sales of nickel oxide hydroxide (NiOOH), metallic cadmium (Cd), and an alkaline electrolyte of potassium hydroxide (KOH)-based nickel-cadmium batteries. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.4 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $1.58 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Nickel Cadmium Battery Market Characteristics



3. Nickel Cadmium Battery Market Trends And Strategies



4. Nickel Cadmium Battery Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Nickel Cadmium Battery Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Nickel Cadmium Battery Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Nickel Cadmium Battery Market



5. Nickel Cadmium Battery Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Nickel Cadmium Battery Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Nickel Cadmium Battery Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Nickel Cadmium Battery Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Nickel Cadmium Battery Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

C Batteries

D Batteries

A Batteries

AA Batteries

AAA Batteries

9 V Batteries

6.2. Global Nickel Cadmium Battery Market, Segmentation By Block Battery Construction, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

L Range

M Range

H Range

6.3. Global Nickel Cadmium Battery Market, Segmentation By Cell Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Vented Cells

Sealed Cells

6.4. Global Nickel Cadmium Battery Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Aerospace And Defense

Automotive And Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial

Marine

Other End-Users

7. Nickel Cadmium Battery Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Nickel Cadmium Battery Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Nickel Cadmium Battery Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

