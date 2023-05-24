Global Demand for Surgical Imaging Market Size Will Surpass $9.6 Bn by 2030 at 6.5% CAGR | Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, United States, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Surgical Imaging Market By Device (Endoscopy, Laparoscopy, Angiography, C-Arms, And Surgical Navigation Systems), By Modality (MRI, X-Ray, Computed Tomography, Optical, Nuclear Imaging, And Ultrasounds), By Application (Neurosurgeries, Cardiovascular, Orthopedic And Trauma, Gynecological, Ophthalmological, Thoracic, Urologic, And Others), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers And Academic & Research Institutes) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Surgical Imaging Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 5.5 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 9.6 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

What is Surgical Imaging? How big is the Surgical Imaging Industry?

Report Overview:

Surgical Imaging is a major optical imaging technique that is used in thorough imaging periods. The method helps physicians to conduct perplexing procedures decisively. Surgical imaging uses processed C-arms, tomography scanners, and other imaging instruments to take a careful look at the area and see the highlights of a particular area. Innovation has been developed to provide precision during surgery.

The surgical imaging industry is expected to expand earlier rather than later. Using meticulous imaging innovation helps experts to complete surgical operations effortlessly and accurately. This results in an increased quality of treatment for patients.

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the updated report.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research Methodology

Global Surgical Imaging Market Dynamics:

The growing geriatric population and knowledge of radiographic processes are the key factors responsible for the growth of the global surgical imaging market. In addition, technological developments are likely to fuel demand in the coming years. The components that drive business growth are to combine the interest in therapeutic safety and the aging population as well as steady innovation of gear and gadgets. There is an increase in the advantages of protection that can be attributed to the growing number of people with constant diseases and an increase in the geriatric population. The administration organization also plays a major role in raising interest in imaging gadgets in emergency clinics in reducing the cost of medical care.

As far as the development of equipment and gadgets is concerned, through imaging modes, equipment manufacturers have gained surprising ground over the last few years. In CT, higher-cut frames, iterative picture recreation, and otherworldly CT have been applied to radically create picture targets and image speed while reducing the portion of both radiation and distinction essential to get better pictures. This has incredibly extended the signs of CT imaging. Growing research initiatives to improve surgical imaging devices' capabilities have good growth opportunities for the market share of Surgical Imaging. However, the high cost of equipment is expected to hinder market expansion.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 5.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 9.6 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hologic, Inc., GENORAY Co. Ltd., GE Healthcare, Eurocolumbus s.r.l, Allengers Medical Systems Ltd, Ziehm Imaging GmbH., Whale Imaging Inc., Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Shimadzu Corp., and Orthoscan, among others. Key Segment By Device, By Modality, By Application, By End User and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Surgical Imaging Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global surgical imaging market is segmented based on the device, modality, application, end user, and region.

Based on the end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and academic and research institutes. The hospital's segment held the largest market share in 2021 and it is expected to continue the same pattern during the forecast period. Due to the availability of different surgical instruments for performing surgical procedures, the rise in the number of minimally invasive surgeries performed, and the rise in the number of patients admitted to these facilities for surgery to treat various chronic disorders, hospitals are anticipated to account for a significantly larger revenue share in the global market.

To treat patients more quickly and effectively and improve their chances of survival, hospitals are adopting c-arms imaging equipment in emergency rooms as a result of an increase in road accidents and cases of traumatic brain injury.

The global Surgical Imaging market is segmented as follows:

By Device

Endoscopy

Laparoscopy

Angiography

C-arms

Surgical Navigation Systems

By Modality

MRI

X-ray

Computed Tomography

Optical

Nuclear Imaging

Ultrasounds

By Application

Neurosurgeries

Cardiovascular

Orthopedic and Trauma

Gynecological

Ophthalmological

Thoracic

Urologic

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

By Device (Endoscopy, Laparoscopy, Angiography, C-arms, and Surgical Navigation Systems), By Modality (MRI, X-ray, Computed Tomography, Optical, Nuclear Imaging, and Ultrasounds), By Application (Neurosurgeries, Cardiovascular, Orthopedic and Trauma, Gynecological, Ophthalmological, Thoracic, Urologic, and Others), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Academic & Research Institutes)



Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Surgical Imaging market include -

Medtronic plc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hologic Inc.

GENORAY Co. Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Eurocolumbus s.r.l

Allengers Medical Systems Ltd

Ziehm Imaging GmbH.

Whale Imaging Inc.

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

Shimadzu Corp.

Orthoscan

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Surgical Imaging market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 6.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Surgical Imaging market size was valued at around US$ 5.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9.6 billion by 2030.

The increasing prevalence of chronic disease and the increasing number of surgeries across the globe are expected to fuel market expansion over the forecast period.

Based on the device, the c-arm segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on the application, the cardiovascular segment is growing at a substantial rate over the forecast period.

Based on region, the North American region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Surgical Imaging industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Surgical Imaging Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Surgical Imaging Industry?

What segments does the Surgical Imaging Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Surgical Imaging Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Device, By Modality, By Application, By End User and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The largest global surgical imaging market share was held by North America. This region is anticipated to maintain its lead in the surgical imaging market over the forecast period. An increase in sports injuries, a well-developed healthcare system that supports the adoption of advanced surgical imaging technology, and favorable government policies that support the purchase of advanced surgical imaging devices and reimbursement of the same are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the surgical imaging market in North America.

The primary factors driving market expansion in the North American area are the rising prevalence of genetic abnormalities and chronic illnesses, as well as the presence of state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure and reimbursement alternatives.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In December 2021, GE revealed that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of BK Medical, a leader in advanced surgical visualization, from Altaris Capital Partners, LLC. With this acquisition, GE Healthcare adds the fast-growing and relatively new field of real-time surgical visualization to GE’s pre- and post-operative Ultrasound capabilities, creating an end-to-end offering through the full continuum of care— from diagnosis through therapy and beyond. Through significant synergies with the benefit of GE’s technology and commercial scale, BK Medical will be able to reach new customers and markets around the world.

