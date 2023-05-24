Global C Wrap Labelling Machine Market Report 2023: Rising E-commerce and Online Shopping Drives Growth

Dublin, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "C Wrap Labelling Machine Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This reportprovides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global C wrap labelling machine market is expected to grow from $1.62 billion in 2022 to $1.72 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The C wrap labelling machine market is expected to grow to $2.13 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

Major players in the c wrap labelling machine market are Advanced Labelling Systems Limited, ALTech UK Labelling Technologies Ltd., Herma labellers, Multivac Packaging Solutions, Precision Labelling Systems Ltd., Quadrel Labeling Systems, Scanvaegt Systems, Arca Etichette S.p.A, Inspiron Systems, Sovereign Labelling, Bhagwati Labelling, Premier Labellers, GlobeWeigh, Solo Labeller Technology, and ERDA.

A C wrap labelling machine is a machine used for labelling in which the applicator places the label in place, and as it does so, the product is automatically tagged on three sides.



The main types of C wrap labeling machines are semi-automatic and fully automatic. Semi-automatic refers to partially automatic machinery. A Semi-automatic C wrap labeling machine is used for accurate single-side labeling on low-volume manufacture of round bottles.

The labeling involved are top and two sides, and top-side and bottom that operate with a speed of up to 100 packets per minute, 101 to 200 packets per minute, 201 to 300 packets per minute, and above 300 packets per minute. They are used for clamshells, oval trays, conical pots, sleeves, flat board, skin trays, thermoformed packs, and other applications for food, meat, seafood, bakery products, confectionery, electronics and electricals, cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceutical and health care, and chemicals and minerals end-uses.



The C wrap labeling machine market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides C wrap labeling machine market statistics, including C wrap labeling machine industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with C wrap labeling machine market share, detailed C wrap labeling machine market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the C wrap labeling machine industry. This C wrap labeling machine market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the C-wrap labeling machine market. Major companies operating in the C-wrap labeling machine market are developing products with advanced technologies to sustain their position.

In February 2022, Phoenix Partners, a US-based private equity group, acquired Nita Labeling Systems for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Phoenix aims to fasten Nita's expansion and global presence. Nita Labeling Systems is a Canada-based manufacturer of C-wrap labelling machines.



North America was the largest region in the C wrap labelling machine market in 2022. The regions covered in the C wrap labelling machine market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the C wrap labelling machine market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Growing e-commerce and online shopping are expected to propel the growth of the C-wrap labeling machine market going forward. E-commerce and online shopping refer to the exchange of goods and services as well as the transfer of money or data over an electronic network, most notably the internet.

Growing e-commerce and online shopping are increasing the use of C-wrap labeling machines for labeling and packing at a great speed which leads to an increase the demand for the market. For instance, in May 2021, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, a Switzerland-based intergovernmental organization, global e-commerce grew from 16% to 19% in 2020, the proportion of online retail sales in total retail sales. Furthermore, in 2020, B2C e-commerce enterprises increased by 20.5%. Therefore, growing e-commerce and online shopping are driving the growth of the C-wrap labeling machine market going forward.



The C wrap labelling machine market consists of sales of full wrap labelling machines and C-wrap labelling applicator systems. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



