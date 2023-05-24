Smart TV Market to Reach USD 2.55 billion, at a 16.30% CAGR By 2030 - Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Smart TV Market Information by Service Type, Revenue Source, End User, and Region – Market Forecast Till 2030”. Smart TV Market could thrive at a rate of 16.30% between 2022 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 2.55 billion by the end of the year 2030

Smart TV Market Synopsis:

Smart TV is a revolutionary technology that has changed the way people watch television. A smart TV is a television set that is equipped with internet connectivity, which enables the viewer to access online content and services directly from the TV. Smart TVs offer a range of features, including streaming video, music, and games, as well as the ability to access social media and other online content. With the advent of smart TVs, the traditional TV viewing experience has undergone a dramatic transformation.

The uses and applications of smart TVs are varied and extensive. Smart TVs have become the go-to device for streaming content, offering a convenient and user-friendly experience. They allow users to stream their favorite TV shows and movies, access online content, and even play games on their TV. Smart TVs also offer a range of features that make them useful for businesses and educational institutions. For example, they can be used for digital signage, video conferencing, and interactive presentations.

Smart TV Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Smart TV industry include

Brightcove Inc.

Tata Sons Private Limited

KNeo

Media Limited

KidZania Operations S.A.R.L.

Kramer Electronics and LEGOLAND Discovery Center

Kaltura Inc.

Kidz Holding S.A.L.A.E.L. Data Services L.L.P.

Meraasm

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited

Vinci Interactive Inc.

Scope of the Report - Smart TV Market:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 2.55 billion CAGR during 2022-2030 16.30% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities The collaborations with streaming media player manufacturers Key Market Dynamics Rise in internet penetration, High generation of revenue, Increase in disposable income



Latest Industry Updates (March 2021)

The Smart TV market is the launch of Samsung's Neo QLED TV series. The Neo QLED series is equipped with the latest technology, including Samsung's Quantum Mini LED and Quantum Matrix technology, which provides superior picture quality and color accuracy. This new series has garnered positive reviews from both consumers and experts, and it has helped to further solidify Samsung's position as one of the top players in the Smart TV market.

Smart TV Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The Smart TV market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing demand for high-quality content is driving the market, as consumers seek a more immersive and engaging viewing experience. Secondly, the rise of internet connectivity and the availability of high-speed internet has made it easier for consumers to access online content. Thirdly, the increasing adoption of smart home technology has led to the integration of smart TVs into the home ecosystem, making it more convenient for users to access and control their devices.

Smart TV Market Restraints:

There are also several restraints to the Smart TV market. One of the main challenges is the high cost of smart TVs, which can make them unaffordable for many consumers. Additionally, there are concerns about privacy and security, as smart TVs are vulnerable to hacking and cyberattacks. Finally, the rapid pace of technological change can make it difficult for manufacturers to keep up with consumer demand and maintain their competitive edge.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Smart TV market. With people spending more time at home, the demand for home entertainment has increased, leading to a surge in sales of smart TVs. Additionally, the pandemic has accelerated the trend toward online streaming, as people seek to access high-quality content from the comfort of their own homes. Post-COVID, the market is expected to continue to grow, as consumers continue to seek out convenient and immersive entertainment options.

Smart TV Market Segmentation

By Service Type- The Service Types in the market include Non-Interactive/Spectator Service, Interactive/Participatory Service

The Service Types in the market include Non-Interactive/Spectator Service, Interactive/Participatory Service By Revenue Source- By Revenue Source, the segment includes Advertising, Ticket Fees, Partnership

By Revenue Source, the segment includes Advertising, Ticket Fees, Partnership By End User- By End User, the segment includes Individuals, Schools, and Universities.

Smart TV Market Regional Insights

North America is the largest market for Smart TVs, with the United States being the primary driver of growth in the region. The US is a highly developed country with a large population and high disposable incomes, which makes it an attractive market for Smart TV manufacturers. The country is home to several major Smart TV manufacturers, which are able to leverage the country's advanced technological infrastructure and large consumer market to achieve significant market share. Further, Europe is the second-largest market for Smart TVs, with the UK, Germany, and France driving growth in the region. These countries have large populations with high disposable incomes, which makes them attractive markets for Smart TV manufacturers. Additionally, the countries in Europe have a strong tradition of home entertainment and have high levels of technology adoption, which further fuels the demand for Smart TVs.

Additionally, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for Smart TVs, with China and India experiencing significant growth due to rising disposable incomes and increasing internet penetration. These countries have large populations and are rapidly developing economies, which makes them attractive markets for Smart TV manufacturers. Additionally, the increasing popularity of online streaming services in these countries has driven demand for Smart TVs, as consumers seek to access high-quality content from the comfort of their own homes.

