3D Metrology Market to Surpass USD 16.2 Billion at a CAGR of 8.20% by 2032– Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), " 3D Metrology Market Information by Component, Product, Application, End-Users, and Region - Forecast till 2032”, 3D Metrology Market could thrive at a rate of 8.20% between 2022 and 2032. The market size will be reaching around USD 16.2 billion by the end of the year 2032

Market Synopsis

3D Metrology refers to the measurement and analysis of physical objects in a three-dimensional space. It is a process that involves the use of various technologies and tools to capture and analyze the shape, size, and other properties of an object. The data collected from 3D Metrology is used in various industries such as aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and manufacturing, among others.

The application of 3D Metrology is vast and varied. It is used in industries such as aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and manufacturing, among others. In aerospace, 3D Metrology is used for the measurement and analysis of the shape and size of aircraft components. In the automotive industry, it is used for quality control, tooling, and assembly verification. In healthcare, 3D Metrology is used for the measurement and analysis of medical devices and implants. In manufacturing, it is used for the measurement and analysis of parts and components.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure –

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3677

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the 3D Metrology industry include

Applied Materials

3D System Corp

3D Digital Corp

Automated Precision

GoM

Creaform

Perceptron

Keyence

Jenoptik

KLA-Tencor

Nikon Corporation

Mitutoyo Corporation

FARO Technologies

Carl Zeiss AG

Scope of the Report – 3D Metrology Market:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2032 USD 16.2 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 8.20% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2023-2032 Key Market Opportunities The growing automotive industry. Key Market Dynamics The increasing adoption of industry 4.0.



Buy Now Premium Research Report - Get Comprehensive Market Insights.

Latest Industry Updates (December 2021):

Hexagon AB, a leading player in the 3D Metrology market, announced the acquisition of WENZEL Group, a German manufacturer of high-precision measuring equipment. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Hexagon's position in the global 3D Metrology market by expanding its product portfolio and customer base.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for quality control with the increasing demand for high-quality products, there is a growing need for 3D Metrology solutions in various industries. 3D Metrology plays a crucial role in ensuring that products meet the required specifications and quality standards. Technological advancements such as the development of laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines have significantly improved the accuracy and efficiency of 3D Metrology. These advancements have increased the adoption of 3D Metrology in various industries.

Market Restraints:

The high cost of 3D Metrology systems is a major market restraint. The cost of 3D Metrology systems is relatively high, which makes it difficult for small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt the technology. In addition, the lack of skilled professionals in the field of 3D Metrology is also a major restraint.

COVID 19 Analysis

COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the 3D metrology market. The pandemic caused a slowdown in global manufacturing and construction activities, resulting in reduced demand for 3D metrology solutions. The disruptions in supply chains also resulted in delayed product launches and project implementations. However, with the gradual reopening of industries and the resumption of operations, the market is expected to recover and witness growth in the coming years. The pandemic has also highlighted the need for digitalization and automation in various industries, leading to increased adoption of 3D metrology solutions for quality control and inspection purposes.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (90 Pages, Charts, Tables, Figures) on 3D Metrology Market-

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/3d-metrology-market-3677

Market Segmentation

By Component- The Components in the market include Hardware, Software And Service.

The Components in the market include Hardware, Software And Service. By Product- By Product, the segment includes Coordinate Measuring machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer and scanner (ODS), Video Measuring Machine (VMM), Automated Optical Inspection, Form Measurement

By Product, the segment includes Coordinate Measuring machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer and scanner (ODS), Video Measuring Machine (VMM), Automated Optical Inspection, Form Measurement By Application- By Application, the segment includes Quality Control and Inspection, Reverse Engineering And Virtual Simulation.

By Application, the segment includes Quality Control and Inspection, Reverse Engineering And Virtual Simulation. By End-user- By End-user, the segment includes Aerospace and Defence, Automotive, Architecture and Construction, Medical, Electronics, Energy and Power, Heavy Machinery Market, Mining.

Regional Insights

The 3D Metrology Market in North America is driven by the presence of several major players in the region, as well as the increasing adoption of 3D metrology systems in industries such as automotive, aerospace, and healthcare. Additionally, the rising demand for quality control and inspection systems in manufacturing industries is driving the growth of the 3D Metrology Market in North America. Additionally, in Europe, the 3D Metrology Market is driven by the strong presence of automotive and aerospace industries in the region, which are major users of 3D metrology systems for quality control and inspection. Additionally, the increasing adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies in Europe is driving the demand for 3D metrology systems, as they play a critical role in ensuring precision and accuracy in manufacturing processes.

Ask for Customization - Get a customized version of the report by submitting a customization request.

Further, the 3D Metrology Market in Asia Pacific is expected to experience significant growth over the coming years, driven by the increasing adoption of automation and robotics in manufacturing industries, particularly in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. Additionally, the rising demand for quality control and inspection systems in industries such as automotive, aerospace, and electronics is driving the growth of the 3D Metrology Market in the region.

Related Reports:

3D Mapping Modelling Market - The 3D Mapping & 3D Modelling market industry is projected to grow from USD 5.28 billion in 2022 to USD 15.65 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030).

- The 3D Mapping & 3D Modelling market industry is projected to grow from USD 5.28 billion in 2022 to USD 15.65 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030). Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market - The Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size was valued at USD 24.16 Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 27.69 Billion in 2023 to USD 52.40 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.16% during the forecast period (2023 - 2030).

- The Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size was valued at USD 24.16 Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 27.69 Billion in 2023 to USD 52.40 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.16% during the forecast period (2023 - 2030). Non-Destructive Testing Services Market - The non-destructive testing (NDT) services market industry is projected to grow from USD 9.6 billion in 2022 to USD 23.4 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.50% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030).

Browse through more Semiconductor & Electronics Research Reports.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact Us: