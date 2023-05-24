Serum Global Market Report 2023: Rising Awareness About Age-related Skin Issues Drives Growth

Dublin, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Serum Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global serum market is expected to grow from $1.17 billion in 2022 to $1.29 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The serum market is expected to grow to $1.88 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.9%.

Major players in the serum market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Cytiva, Bio-Techne Corporation, Atlas Biologicals Inc., Rocky Mountain Biologicals, Takara Bio Inc., PAN-Biotech GmbH, Sartorius AG, Corning Incorporated, Bovogen Biologicals Pty Ltd., BIOWEST SAS, Caisson Labs Inc., and Gemini Bio Products.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the coronavirus and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Serum refers to the clear and liquid portion of blood that remains after blood cells and clotting proteins have been eliminated. It is used as a supplement to the basal growth medium in cell culture applications.



The main types of serum are bovine serum, fetal bovine serum (FBS), and others. Bovine serum refers to a fluid that remains from the entire blood after clotting, which is transparent and yellow. The inactivation techniques include heat inactivated and non-heat inactivated, and various applications include biological products, research, cell culture, biopharmaceutical drugs, vaccine products, diagnostic products and others.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the serum market. Major companies operating in the serum market are focusing on developing innovative serum formulations for more skincare and beauty applications as well as to gain a competitive edge in the market.

For instance, in March 2022, Galderma, a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company specializing in dermatological treatments and skin care products, launched HA Immerse Serum, a new product addition to its ALASTIN Skincare lineup. HA Immerse Serum is intended to hydrate the skin at the surface while assisting in enhancing the skin's innate capacity to produce hyaluronic acid deep within, resulting in fuller, more youthful-looking skin over time.

In order to provide long-term skin plumping, anti-aging, and hydration effects, ALASTIN's patented Octapeptide-45 aids the skin's capacity to naturally boost its own high molecular hyaluronic acid production deep inside the skin.



In April 2022, Anzco Foods, a New Zealand-based meat producer acquired Moregate Biotech for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition expands Anzco Foods' portfolio of offerings to include healthcare products and services. Moregate Biotech is an Australia-based manufacturer of animal serum and related products.



North America was the largest region in the serum market in 2022. The regions covered in the serum market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the serum market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The rise in awareness about age-related skin issues is expected to propel the growth of the serum market going forward. Age-related skin issues refer to skin conditions common among aging people, such as wrinkles, facial movement lines and others. Serum treats age-related skin conditions like dullness, hyperpigmentation, dehydration, wrinkles, and loss of firmness as well as evens out skin tone, lightens it, reduces visible flaws, and leaves skin nourished.

For instance, according to the Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW), a US-based non-profit organization promoting the cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care industry, on average, in the 12 months ended June 2021, there were 943,500 monthly searches for aging-related skin care issues in the USA. Therefore, a rise in awareness about age-related skin issues is driving the growth of the serum market.



The serum market consists of sales of specialty fetal bovine serum, newborn calf serum, and donor bovine serum. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.29 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $1.88 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Serum Market Characteristics



3. Serum Market Trends And Strategies



4. Serum Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Serum Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Serum Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Serum Market



5. Serum Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Serum Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Serum Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Serum Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Serum Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Bovine Serum

Fetal Bovine Serum (FBS)

Other Types

6.2. Global Serum Market, Segmentation By Inactivation Technique, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Heat Inactivated

Non-Heat Inactivated

6.3. Global Serum Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Biological Products

Research

Cell Culture

Biopharmaceutical Drugs

Vaccine Products

Diagnostic Products

Other Applications

7. Serum Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Serum Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Serum Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s0efgz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment