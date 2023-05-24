Newsweek Launches ‘Debate of the Day’ as Part of Newsweek Voices

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek, the global digital news organization, announced the launch of its Debate of the Day, a new homepage feature dedicated to civil discourse on the most important issues facing Americans today. Debate of the Day is a part of Newsweek’s Opinion section and will feature curated discourse among readers, contributors, thought leaders and guests, while highlighting open dialogue in pursuit of finding political and cultural common ground. By featuring two opposing Op-Eds in a single format on a daily basis, Newsweek will present informed opinions from credible sources, allowing readers to examine issues from both sides of an issue.



"Debate of the Day and the upcoming launch of Newsweek Voices are just the latest initiatives from Newsweek to make our civil discourse civil again,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor-In-Chief at Newsweek. Recently, Newsweek launched Newsweek Mightier, a partnership with the National Association of Urban Debate Leagues, to support high school debate and equip the next generation of American leaders with skills to elevate our national conversation.

“Our goal is to encourage readers to venture outside their comfort zone by showcasing the discourse and interplay of competing ideas, rather than simply promoting a single point of view,” said Cooper. “We believe that good-faith debate benefits everyone in the search for common ground.”

Debate of the Day will be featured prominently on the homepage and in the soon-to-launch Newsweek Voices section. This new online destination will provide highly engaged audiences with premium content from contributors such as political commentator Josh Hammer, who will lead Newsweek Voices and has taken the role of Senior Editor-At-Large. Additional premium contributors will include Kristal Knight, host of the Kristal Knight Show, and other distinguished contributors. Newsweek Voices will launch a subscription offering in the summer of 2023 that will give subscribers access to exclusive content, premium video newsletters and special content features.

Hammer was previously the editor of the Opinion section. Hammer presided over the rapid growth of the Opinion section and made it a destination for Americans across the political spectrum. The incoming Opinion section editor is Batya Ungar-Sargon, who will oversee all opinion content and expand the section’s coverage to address a wide range of subjects and issues of the day. Under Ungar-Sargon’s direction, Newsweek’s opinion section will continue to fulfill Newsweek's mission of platforming the full array of political and cultural viewpoints with journalistic and factual integrity.

"It has been an honor to lead Newsweek's Opinion section for the past three years,” said Hammer. “The team we have put in place works daily to ensure Newsweek fulfills its noble and increasingly rare mission of giving voice to the full diversity of American opinion. I am very excited to continue that work as Senior Editor-at-Large. I look forward to providing more of my own content, helping to further Newsweek's presence in podcasting and radio and pioneering our exciting Newsweek Voices platform."

"I am humbled to have been chosen to lead Newsweek's unparalleled Opinion team,” said Ungar-Sargon. “Nothing could be more important—or more patriotic—than lowering the temperature when it comes to opinions we disagree with, helping our fellow Americans remember that so much more unites us as Americans than divides us. In exposing our readers to viewpoints across the political spectrum and being the go-to place for the highest quality debates on the most important issues of the day, we are stitching back together the fabric of our divided nation."

