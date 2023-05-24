Dry X-Ray Film Market - Top Manufacturers are Investing heavily in R&D for Better Image Quality | Exclusive InsightAce Study

Jersey City, NJ, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Dry X-Ray Film Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Blue Film Base And Clear Film Base), Application (Dry Thermal And Laser Imagers) And End Users (Hospitals And Clinics, And Diagnostic Centres)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The Global Dry X-Ray Film Market is estimated to reach over USD 1081.85 million by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 1.72% during the forecast period.

X-ray film, also called XRF or radiography film, is a photographic film utilized for capturing and displaying X-rays. It can have varying sensitivities, such as orthochromatic/blue-sensitive or panchromatic. Despite its versatility, the X-ray film market faces significant constraints due to the increasing adoption of digital imaging acquisition and softcopy diagnosis. Nonetheless, the emergence of opportunities for dry X-ray film in emerging economies presents a significant opportunity for the global dry X-ray film market.







Moreover, the growing incidences of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory disorders have further increased the demand for X-ray diagnosis, which is propelled to drive the growth of the dry X-ray film market. Moreover, the increasing research and development (R&D) activities in the dry X-ray film market are driving its growth. X-ray techniques have been highly beneficial in detecting and treating various medical conditions such as neurological problems, cancer, cardiac diseases, and bone-related issues. This has driven the adoption of X-ray equipment and X-ray films. However, radiography in the medical field is undergoing a notable transition from film to digital flat-panel detector technology (FDP), which has proven to be more cost-effective and efficient.

Recent Developments:

In January 2018-Carestream Healthcare presented its medical imaging process portfolio at a meeting of the Indian Radiology and Imaging Association in Mumbai, India. The business showcased goods, including Managed Print Solutions (MPS), which automates X-ray film ordering, purchasing, and stockinging.

List of Prominent Players in the Dry X-Ray Film Market:

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Carestream Health Inc.

China Lucky Group Corporation (Lucky Healthcare Co., Ltd.)

Codonics

Colenta Labortechnik GmbH & Co KG

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Huqiu Imaging (Suzhou) Co., Ltd

Konica Minolta Inc.

Shenzhen Juding Medical Co., Ltd.

Sony Group Corporation

Vinod Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Dry X-Ray Film Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 936.95 Mn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 1081.85 Mn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 1.72% from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Million, and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered Type, Application And End Uses Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia





Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The dry X-ray film market is experiencing a rising demand for X-ray diagnosis, driving its growth. X-ray diagnosis is widely used in various medical applications to detect and diagnose various health conditions, such as bone fractures, dental issues, and lung infections. X-ray films are preferred in these applications due to their low cost, ease of use, and widespread availability. Manufacturers invest heavily in R&D to develop innovative dry X-ray films with enhanced features and better image quality. These advancements meet the rising demand for high-quality imaging and diagnosis in various medical applications. Furthermore, the emergence of new and advanced technologies in the healthcare industry, such as digital imaging and artificial intelligence, has also spurred R&D activities in the dry X-ray film market. As a result, the market growth is anticipated to be propelled by the increasing focus on R&D activities and technological advancements.

Challenges:

Several restraints could impact the growth of the dry X-ray film market. One of the major limitations is the increasing adoption of digital imaging technologies, which may reduce the demand for traditional X-ray films. In addition, the high cost of equipment required for digital imaging may also hinder market growth. Another restraint is the potential health hazards associated with X-ray radiation, which may lead to overexposure in patients and medical professionals. Furthermore, the availability of alternative diagnostic imaging technologies such as computed tomography (CT)and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) may also challenge the growth of the dry X-ray film market, as these technologies offer better image quality and more precise diagnosis in certain medical conditions.

Regional Trends:

The North America dry X-Ray film market is expected to register a major market share. Growing population, rapid urbanization, and increasing industrialization, coupled with increasing R&D activities by prominent players, are factors expected to increase the growth of the Dry X-Ray Film market in the region. Besides, Asia Pacific had a substantial market share due to the rising adoption of new strategies by the major players in the dry X-ray film market. The possibility for the growth of the worldwide dry X-Ray Film market is further provided by the presence of key industry players and growing cooperation among significant players for market penetration in the region.





Segmentation of Dry X-Ray Film Market-

By Type

Blue Film Base

Clear Film Base

by Application

Dry Thermal Imager

Dry Laser Imager

by End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

