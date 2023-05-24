Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market Report 2023: Growth of Pipeline Infrastructure Fuels the Sector

Dublin, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pipeline Monitoring System Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pipeline monitoring system market is expected to grow from $13.88 billion in 2022 to $15.05 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The pipeline monitoring system market is expected to grow to $20.27 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.

Major players in the pipeline monitoring system market are ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., ORBCOMM Inc., Siemens, Schneider Electric SE, QinetiQ, Rockwell Automation Inc., TransCanada PipeLines Limited, PSI Group, Pure Technologies Ltd., BAE Systems Inc., Pentair Plc., Badger Meter Inc., Bentek Systems Ltd., General Electric Co., Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc., AVEVA Group Plc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, and OptaSense Ltd.

Pipeline monitoring system refers to system tools that are used to evaluate the corrosive environment and bacteriological control programs, to collect samples without creating harmful byproducts, to provide online analysis of chemical drug treatment, to collect data that complies with regulations assessment tasks, and to evaluate pipeline threat. While in operation, these systems provide continuous, real-time monitoring of the gases and liquids in pipelines.



The main types of pipeline monitoring systems are metallic, non-metallic, concrete pipes, and asbestos cement pipes. Metallic pipes refer to a type of pipe that includes cast iron pipe, copper tubing, stainless steel pipe, galvanized steel pipe, and regular steel pipe. The technologies include ultrasonic, PIG (pipeline inspection gauge), small ball, magnetic flux leakage, fiber optic, and others used for various applications such as operating efficiency, leak detection, pipeline break detection by oil and gas, water and wastewater, and other end-users.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the pipeline monitoring system market. Major companies operating in the pipeline monitoring system market are focused on innovating new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

In March 2022, Baker Hughes, a US-based energy technology company, acquired Qi2 Elements for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition of Qi2 Elements, Baker Hughes will be able to evaluate a wider range of crucial client equipment, such as pipelines and storage facilities. Qi2 Elements is a US-based designer and manufacturer of advanced robotic sensor systems for pipelines.



North America was the largest region in the pipeline monitoring system market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the pipeline monitoring system market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the pipeline monitoring system market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The growth of pipeline infrastructure is expected to propel the growth of the pipeline monitoring system market going forward. Pipeline infrastructure refers to a category of infrastructure that encompasses all related infrastructure, including all privately, publicly, or cooperatively owned lines, facilities, or systems for transmitting or distributing gas, oil, and petroleum products, as well as other comparable goods or substances that either directly or indirectly serve the public. Pipeline monitoring systems help the pipeline infrastructure by developing IoT sensors to promote monitoring solutions, alerting pipelines, and dispatching technicians to pinpoint locations.

The pipeline monitoring system market consists of sales of pipes, fittings, valves and joints, and pumps used for pipeline evaluation purposes. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



1. Executive Summary



2. Pipeline Monitoring System Market Characteristics



3. Pipeline Monitoring System Market Trends And Strategies



4. Pipeline Monitoring System Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Pipeline Monitoring System Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Pipeline Monitoring System Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Pipeline Monitoring System Market



5. Pipeline Monitoring System Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Pipeline Monitoring System Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Pipeline Monitoring System Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Pipeline Monitoring System Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Metallic

Non-Metallic

Concrete Pipes

Asbestos Cement Pipes

6.2. Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Ultrasonic

Pig (Pipeline Inspection Gauge)

Small Ball

Magnetic Flux Leakage

Fiber Optic

Other Technologies

6.3. Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Operating Efficiency

Leak Detection

Pipeline Break Detection

6.4. Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Oil And Gas

Water And Wastewater

Other End-Users

7. Pipeline Monitoring System Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

