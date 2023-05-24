Agricultural Shredder Market Set to Achieve USD 2.8 Billion Revenue by 2031 with 4.2% CAGR – TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The Global Agricultural Shredder Market was valued at US$ 1.8 Bn in 2021 and is projected to record a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.



Rise in global initiatives to adopt a range of farming automation equipment to improve agricultural processes is bolstering the usage of agricultural shredders. Recent market trends indicate a rise in demand for tractor operated shredder machines. Significant demand for portable agricultural shredders is expected to offer sizable business opportunities for manufacturers in the market.

Surge in utilization of innovative methods to manage various types of farm waste & garden waste, such as thorns, small branches, and flower stalks, is augmenting the demand for agricultural shredders. Usage of shredder machines to convert agricultural waste into natural organic manure is an instance of such innovative methods. Stringent implementation of government regulations in numerous countries pertaining to recycling of agricultural waste is likely to positively influence the market dynamics in the near future.

Shredders are usually considered eco-friendly, as they help farmers manage agricultural wastes by converting them into something useful. Advancement in technologies that help convert waste agricultural biomass into a resource is likely to broaden market outlook. An instance is conversion of biomass into fuel resource.

Key Findings of Study

Significant Demand for Flail Mowers and Shredders : Based on equipment, the flail mowers and shredders segment accounted for major share of the global agricultural shredder market from 2022 to 2031. Flail mowers and shredders are versatile in usage. Additionally, user convenience is a key attribute of flail mowers. These benefits are anticipated to fuel the segment in the next few years.

: Based on equipment, the flail mowers and shredders segment accounted for major share of the global agricultural shredder market from 2022 to 2031. Flail mowers and shredders are versatile in usage. Additionally, user convenience is a key attribute of flail mowers. These benefits are anticipated to fuel the segment in the next few years. Steady Technological Advancements in Automatic Shredders: Based on operation, the automatic shredders segment is projected to advance at a rapid pace from 2022 to 2031. Steady development of agricultural shredders equipped with robotics is likely to accelerate market development in the near future.



Rapid pace of adoption of autonomous tractors in a range of farming activities, such as seeding and weeding, is expected to strengthen the demand for agricultural shredders. Rapid expansion in arable land for agriculture in several countries is boosting the usage of automatic shredders. Constant advancements in machine-to-machine communication interfaces, computer vision technology, and sensors present promising growth avenues for manufacturers in the agricultural shredder industry.

Key Drivers

Surge in awareness about benefits of farming automation is a key factor driving the agricultural shredder market. Steady increase in trend of farming mechanization and automation of the agricultural processes is expected to fuel market development.

Steady advancements in shredder technologies and innovations in design of the equipment are anticipated to augment the market size in the near future. Introduction of portable and energy-efficient agricultural shredders is likely to spur market growth

Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific is a lucrative market for agricultural shredders. The region is projected to constitute the leading market share from 2022 to 2031. Rapid expansion in the agriculture industry and rise in adoption of automatic farming equipment in developing countries are poised to boost the market size in the region. Surge in utilization of smart farming methods, especially robotics, is likely to fuel market development in next few years.

Europe is anticipated to record significant market growth in the near future. Considerable demand for shredders in developing countries across the region is likely to propel the market in the region.

North America is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to companies in the region. Rapid pace of adoption of robotics is expected to boost the market.



Competition Landscape

The global market is consolidated, with the presence of a few large-sized vendors. Prominent companies operating in the agricultural shredder market are

Alamo Group

Beri Udyog Private Limited

Bertolini

Bobcat Company

Daedong Industry Co. Ltd

Kubota Corporation

Landoll Company Ltd.

Deere & Company

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited.



Agricultural Shredder Market Segmentation

Type

Fixed

Portable Self-driven Attachments/Implements



Operation

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Power Range (HP)

Up to 10

11 to 20

21 to 30

31 to 40

41 and Above



Shredding Capacity (Kg/Hrs)

Up to 100

101-300

301-500

501-1000

1001 and Above



Power Type

Electric

Diesel

Equipment

Flail Mowers and Shredders

Rotary Cutters

Grooming Mowers



Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



