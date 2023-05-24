Mobile Accessories Market Poised to Reach USD 310.7 billion, at a 8.30% CAGR By 2030 - Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Mobile Accessories Market Information by Price Range, Product, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, Mobile Accessories Market could thrive at a rate of 8.30% between 2022 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 310.7 billion by the end of the year 2030

Mobile Accessories Market Synopsis:

Mobile phones have become an essential part of our lives. They have revolutionized the way we communicate, work, and entertain ourselves. With the growing usage of mobile phones, the demand for mobile accessories has also increased. Mobile accessories are add-ons that enhance the functionality and appearance of mobile phones. They include protective cases, screen protectors, chargers, earphones, power banks, and many more.

Mobile accessories are widely used to protect, personalize, and enhance the functionality of mobile phones. Protective cases and screen protectors protect mobile phones from scratches, drops, and other damage. Chargers, power banks, and wireless charging pads keep mobile phones charged and ready to use. Earphones, speakers, and Bluetooth headsets enhance the audio experience of mobile phones. Mobile accessories also serve as fashion accessories, with different designs and colors that complement the personal style of users.

Mobile Accessories Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Mobile Accessories industry include

Sony Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Apple Inc.

JVC Kenwood Corp.

Plantronics Inc.

Bose Corporation

Griffin Technology

Otter Products LLC

Sennheiser Electronics GmbH & Co. KG

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

HTC Corporation

Lenovo Group Limited

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

TCL Communication

Scope of the Report - Mobile Accessories Market:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 310.7 Billion CAGR during 2022-2030 8.30% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities New camera improvements and photography convenience technologies Key Market Dynamics Rise in smartphone demand Expanding mobile gaming market



Latest Industry Updates (February 2021)

Apple launched its new MagSafe Duo Charger, which can charge both an iPhone and an Apple Watch simultaneously. It is a compact and convenient charger that can deliver up to 11W of power.

Mobile Accessories Market USP Covered:

Mobile Accessories Market Drivers:

The growing adoption of smartphones and the increasing demand for mobile accessories that enhance their functionality and performance are driving the growth of the mobile accessories market. The rapid pace of technological advancements in mobile devices is also fueling the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of mobile gaming and the rising trend of mobile photography is creating new opportunities for mobile accessory manufacturers.

Another driving factor is the growing trend of e-commerce, which has made it easier for consumers to purchase mobile accessories from anywhere at any time. Additionally, the increasing penetration of mobile phones in emerging economies is expected to boost the demand for mobile accessories in these regions.

Mobile Accessories Market Restraints:

One of the main challenges faced by the mobile accessories market is the presence of counterfeit products. These products can damage the reputation of genuine mobile accessory manufacturers and can pose a threat to the safety and performance of mobile phones. Another restraint is the high cost of some mobile accessories, which can deter price-sensitive consumers.

COVID 19 Analysis

COVID-19 impact and post covid scenario: The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the mobile accessories market. The widespread adoption of remote work and online learning has led to an increase in the usage of mobile phones and, in turn, a rise in demand for mobile accessories. However, supply chain disruptions and logistical challenges due to lockdowns and border closures have affected the production and distribution of mobile accessories.

In the post-COVID-19 scenario, the mobile accessories market is expected to witness significant growth, driven by the increasing usage of mobile phones for entertainment, social media, and e-commerce. Furthermore, the growing trend of remote work and online learning is expected to boost the demand for mobile accessories that enhance productivity and convenience.

Mobile Accessories Market Segmentation

By Price Range- The Price Ranges in the market include Premium, Medium, and Low.

The Price Ranges in the market include Premium, Medium, and Low. By Product- By Product, the segment includes Headphone, Protective Cases, Power Bank, and Portable Speaker

By Product, the segment includes Headphone, Protective Cases, Power Bank, and Portable Speaker By Distribution Channel- By Distribution Channel, the segment includes Online and Offline.

Mobile Accessories Market Regional Insights

North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region are the major markets for mobile accessories, with North America being the largest. This is primarily due to the high adoption rate of smartphones and tablets and the presence of major mobile accessory manufacturers in the region. In the United States, for example, the penetration rate for smartphones is over 80%, and this number is expected to grow in the coming years. Further, Europe is also a significant market for mobile accessories, with a large number of mobile accessory manufacturers operating in the region. This is due to the high demand for mobile accessories and the increasing number of consumers adopting these accessories. With the growth of e-commerce and online marketplaces, consumers have easy access to a wide variety of mobile accessories, contributing to the growth of the market in Europe.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is also expected to witness significant growth in the mobile accessories market. This is due to the increasing penetration of smartphones and the rising disposable incomes of consumers in the region. In countries like China and India, the adoption rate for smartphones is increasing rapidly, and this is driving the demand for mobile accessories.

