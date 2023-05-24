Global Talc Market Forecast to 2028: Growing Use of Talc in Paper & Pulp Industry Fuels the Sector

Dublin, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Talc Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deposit Type and End-Use Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The talc market size is expected to grow from US$ 1,987.43 million in 2022 to US$ 2,628.30 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2028.



Talc is a core additive for all types of ceramics as it helps improve the vitrification process. It also assists in reducing firing temperatures and shortening firing cycles.

Since talc has a high-temperature resistance, it improves the thermal shock resistance of ceramics and reduces fractures. In Europe, the ceramic sector is one of the strongest industrial sectors. Italy, Germany, Spain, France, the UK, Portugal, and Austria are among the major countries in Europe with a strong ceramics manufacturing sector.

The countries export their products to different countries across the world. The Tile Council of North America (TCNA) released its 2021 US Ceramic Tile Market Report. As per the report, the total ceramic tile usage in the US was 3.11 billion square feet in 2021, a rise of 9.9% from the previous year.

Further, the technical ceramics market in China is showing rapid growth due to the expanding electronics market in the country. Thus, the growing ceramics industry is expected to boost talc usage, which would offer lucrative opportunities for the talc market during the forecast period.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Use of Talc in Paper & Pulp Industry

Increasing Demand from Various End-Use Industries

Restraints

Health Concerns Related to Usage of Talc

Opportunities

Growth of Ceramics Industry

Future Trends

Growing Demand for Plastics in Automotive Industry

Companies Mentioned

Elementis Plc

Golcha Minerals Pvt Ltd

Imerys SA

IMI Fabi SpA

Liaoning Aihai Talc Co Ltd

Minerals Technologies Inc

Nippon Talc Co Ltd

SCR-Sibelco NV

Sun Minerals Pvt Ltd

Xilolite SA

