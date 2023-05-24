New funding for colleges will bolster key community-research collaborations

OTTAWA, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s ability to innovate relies on applied research taking place at colleges across the country. Whether that research supports the bioremediation of contaminated industrial sites or increases the competitiveness of Canadian companies in the bioresources sector, colleges provide businesses and organizations in the public, private and non-profit sectors access to the knowledge, skills and equipment they need to stay ahead. The Government of Canada is committed to fostering collaborations between colleges and these sectors to help cement Canada’s position as a world leader in innovation.



Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced investments through the Canada Foundation for Innovation’s (CFI) College Fund of close to $16 million for 17 research infrastructure projects at 14 colleges across the country that will support productive partnerships within Canadian industries and communities.

The funding will allow colleges to obtain the state-of-the-art labs and equipment their researchers need to advance innovative ideas, which will ultimately help address the social, economic, health and environmental needs facing our society.

Among the colleges receiving funding through the CFI’s College Fund are:

Lambton College (Sarnia, Ontario): Supporting Canada’s food and beverage industries

New infrastructure will help the Lambton Food and Beverage Research Laboratory support food and beverage companies to innovate and adapt their processes to new customer trends, including food health and safety requirements. This investment will also assist the laboratory in training high-quality, career-ready workers.

Northern Alberta Institute for Technology (NAIT) (Edmonton, Alberta): Boosting local partnerships to preserve boreal ecosystems

Enhancements to the NAIT Centre for Boreal Research will bolster its ability to support Northern Albertan companies and their partners, including First Nations communities, to develop and implement effective and cost-efficient land reclamation strategies to reach climate change goals and actively maintain the critical boreal ecosystem.

Campus Notre-Dame-de-Foy (Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Quebec): Preparing for emergencies to keep Canadians safe

These investments in specialized equipment for an open-air, experimental research site will advance an innovative research program that addresses major societal challenges in civil security and emergency response, including preparation for natural disasters such as floods and wildfires, and recovery from emergencies such as power outages. The program will identify risks, reduce the probability of occurrence of hazards and mitigate their effects, and allow for applied research projects, training, knowledge transfer and innovative services to help keep Canadians safe.



Quotes

“Through investments like the College Fund, our government is proud to enable colleges to drive innovation in Canada. With their infrastructure and highly skilled researchers and students, colleges play a central role in building a stronger economy and are at the forefront of addressing the country's most pressing challenges.”

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

“Collaboration is at the heart of Canada’s college community. By forging research connections across public, private and non-profit sectors, colleges are positioned to be key contributors to our national prosperity. These CFI investments will enhance their ability to conduct meaningful research that serves the needs of our communities.”

– Roseann O’Reilly Runte, President and CEO, Canada Foundation for Innovation

Quick facts

The College Fund supports projects that enhance the capacity of Canadian colleges to carry out applied research and technology development and foster partnerships that generate innovative products, processes or services that address the social, business, health or environmental needs of a Canadian industry or community.

As part of the total CFI funding of $11,881,588, an additional $3,564,477 was awarded under the Infrastructure Operating Fund, a funding mechanism that assists institutions with the incremental costs associated with operating and maintaining new infrastructure.

About the Canada Foundation for Innovation

With a bold, future-looking mandate, the Canada Foundation for Innovation equips researchers to be global leaders in their field and to respond to emerging challenges. Our investments in state-of-the-art tools, instruments and facilities underpin both curiosity- and mission-driven research that cuts across disciplines and bridges all sectors. The research infrastructure we fund mobilizes knowledge, spurs innovation and commercialization, and empowers the talented minds of a new generation.

