In Vitro Fertilization Market to Hit USD 33.93 Billion by 2032 Backed by Rising Awareness of Fertility Treatments Globally, Says Extrapolate

Dubai, UAE, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global In Vitro Fertilization Market was valued at approximately USD 19.62 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to approximately USD 33.93 billion by 2032. The market anticipates a compound annual growth rate (CAGR)of 6.2% between 2023 and 2032. The main driving factors for this market are the increasing success rate of IVF technology, increased awareness about IVF procedures, and delayed onset of pregnancy.

Since the first IVF 40 years ago, it is estimated that more than 8 million children have been born worldwide as a result of infertility in vitro fertilization (IVF). According to recent estimates, IVF and other fertility treatments could enable 400 million people, or 3% of the world's population, to live until 2100.

Competitive Landscape

As a result of numerous regional and domestic players, the global in vitro fertilization (IVF) industry is extremely competitive. Leading in vitro fertilization (IVF) companies are constantly focusing on expanding their product offerings and services to make a profit.

Prominent market players include:

Cook Group Incorporated

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Ferring B.V.

FUJIFILM Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Vitrolife AB

ZEISS Group

GLobal In Vitro Fertilization Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Cycle

Frozen Non-donor IVF Cycles

Frozen Donor IVF Cycles

Fresh Donor IVF Cycles

Fresh Non-donor IVF Cycles

Fresh Non-donor IVF Cycles to Gain Traction Owing to High Success Rates

In 2022, the fresh non-donor IVF cycles segment dominated the market. This is because fresh non-donor IVF cycles have a high success rate. Due to this high success rate and ease of implantation, most fertility treatment clinics prefer a new non-donor IVF cycle.

Market Segmentation by End User

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Clinical Research Institutes

Rapid Expansion of Fertility Clinics Globally to Promote Growth

In 2022, the fertility clinics segment held the largest market share. This is due to the rapid expansion of fertility clinics worldwide. Furthermore, the availability of advanced assisted reproductive technologies has encouraged consumers to seek IVF treatment at fertility clinics.

Market Segmentation by Type

Insemination

Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection

Intrauterine

IVF Using Donor Eggs

Others

Rising Incidence of Women Seeking IVF for Pregnancy to Develop Market

Infertility is one of the most serious health issues that people around the world face. According to the WHO, 8%-10% of couples worldwide suffer from infertility, totaling approximately 80 million couples. Also, male infertility accounts for 30% of infertility cases and contributes to roughly one-fifth of infertility cases, according to the American Pregnancy Association.

However, the average age at which women and men marry and have their first child is rising. As a result of this trend, more women are seeking In Vitro Fertilization treatment. Furthermore, to focus on their careers, many women freeze their eggs to have a child later on. This growing reliance on fertility treatments is projected to drive the IVF market growth.

Rising Number of Individuals Suffering from PCOS in North America to Gain Traction

In 2022, the North American market will dominate the in vitro fertilization market. Given the prevalence of co-diseases such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and government support for sperm and egg storage, the market is expanding. IVF success rates for women under 35 in the United States increased slightly overall in 2020, with 47.2% of cycles ending in one child, compared to women over 40 who used their eggs and embryos, where 7.2% of cycles resulted in live births.

Market expansion is aided by the presence of established market participants, new products, and increased product knowledge. For example, CCRM Fertility is looking for participants for a new in vitro maturation (IVM) trial in April 2023 to stimulate the ovaries, which is less expensive than IVF and has fewer side effects.

Growing Awareness of IVF Treatments in Asia Pacific to Advance Market Growth

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing the fastest growth in the fertility market, which is being fueled by a variety of factors. Significant growth in medical tourism, increased awareness of IVF treatment availability, expansion of fertility clinics in the area, rising healthcare costs, and increased use of assisted reproductive technology in developing countries.

Furthermore, the prevalence of infertility has increased as a result of lifestyle changes such as an increase in stress and obesity, a decrease in physical activity, poor eating habits, inadequate nutrition, and increased pollution, as well as the prevalence of medical conditions such as diabetes, which drives the in-vitro fertilization market (IVF) market growth.

