Canada’s First Cannabis Responsible Service Training Program in Development

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the cannabis sector continues to grow, the Canadian cannabis industry is advocating for the approval of regulated cannabis consumption sites within the food and beverage industry.



In anticipation of cannabis consumption spaces opening in municipal and provincial jurisdictions across Canada, two Edmonton-based companies, We Know Training and Diplomat Consulting, have come together in partnership with CannSell to create a first-of-its-kind training program.

Similar to alcohol service, the new program will provide necessary regulated training and certification for restaurateurs, cocktailers, servers, bartenders, and coffee baristas in safe and regulated service of cannabis in public consumption spaces.

Imagine picking up a CBD coffee in the morning at your local coffee shop, or ordering a cannabis-infused salad dressing at a boutique hotel restaurant. Picture going out for a cannabis-infused ice cream or cannabis-infused mocktail. All this and more could be on the menu at approved consumption sites, thanks to the new cannabis server training.

The Cannabis Server training will be a best-in-class program that allows the emerging cannabis tourism and hospitality sector to flourish in a safe and regulated way, and give regulators and consumers confidence with cannabis infused dining experiences in restaurants, bars, and beyond.

“We believe we will see municipal and provincial governments begin to ease zoning and licensing for public cannabis consumption within the next year across the country. We know 27 per cent of the world’s population want a cannabis tourism experience — why not invite them here to Canada to enjoy an infused food, beverage, and spa experience? Working with We Know Training in partnership with CannSell allows us to create the training programs the hospitality sector will need to meet their servers' needs when these regulation changes come. Canada will be ready to safely welcome the world as a cannabis tourism leader and serve Canadian consumers in a safe and regulated way,” says Nathan Mison, Founding Partner of Diplomat Consulting.

“We Know Training is ready to meet the timelines and needs of the cannabis industry as regulations change and the need for a cannabis server training program emerges,” says Chris LaBossiere, CEO of We Know Training. “We are pioneers in building compliance solutions for regulated industries. With our deep industry experience delivering Selling it Right BC and owning and operating CannSell Ontario, we are well-equipped to create a cannabis certification program that protects the public and creates boundless new opportunities in the sector.”

Diplomat Consulting and We Know Training plan to have a training program complete to coincide with the opening of cannabis consumption spaces in the first quarter of 2024. The program could be available earlier if cannabis consumption spaces at live events and festivals are legalized for summer 2023 in Alberta.

About We Know Training

WKT has been serving the regulated industry space since 2002 with their technology and industry-approved training courses. We Know Training’s technology platform helps training managers manage their employees training and certification. Visit We Know Training.ca to learn more about our technology, eLearning, consulting, and all-in-one training solutions.

About Diplomat Consulting

Diplomat Consulting works closely with public policy contacts and regulators at all levels of government, engaging leadership, shaping policy, identifying and informing stakeholders within new and emerging sectors. We are regulatory experts. We have been at the forefront of the cannabis industry in Canada since 2016. From writing policy for a new industry to unlocking regulatory locks, to leading the conversations nationally and internationally on areas of policy and legislation - cannabis is a wheelhouse we love to spend time in, we know like the back of our hands and where we’d love to keep going. The future of cannabis continues to need support and we are excited to provide it. Find more at https://www.diplomatconsulting.com/.

About CannSell

Owned and operated by We Know Training, CannSell is a leader in cannabis training and education. As an advocate for safe, legal and reliable cannabis distribution, CannSell’s goal is to educate retail employees and store owners across Canada on how to responsibly sell cannabis to create safer stores and communities. CannSell is currently the only training program approved by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario for cannabis retail managers, employees, and authorized licence holders.