Techmer PM Achieves Zero Waste to Landfill Certification

DALTON, Ga., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Techmer PM, a leading materials design firm, proudly announces the achievement of its Zero Waste to Landfill Certificate, received by its facility in Dalton, GA. This marks a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability.



The certification underscores Techmer PM’s dedication to reducing waste and responsible management throughout its operations. The Zero Waste to Landfill Certificate, issued by Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, confirms that Techmer PM has successfully implemented and maintained a comprehensive waste management system – ensuring at least 99% of waste generated within the organization is efficiently diverted from landfills and redirected toward sustainable alternatives such as recycling, reusing, and energy recovery.

“Our facilities in Dalton, GA, Wichita, KS, and Rancho Dominguez, CA are practicing zero waste to landfill, but the facility in Dalton, GA, is the first to be certified. With this certification, Techmer PM demonstrates its leadership and proactive approach to environmental stewardship,” said Kaan Serpersu, Techmer PM’s product development and sustainability manager. “This achievement aligns with Techmer PM’s broader sustainability goals, which include reducing energy consumption, reducing water consumption, and establishing waste-to-energy programs.”

The company’s sustainability efforts encompass all aspects of its operations, from manufacturing processes to administrative functions. With a focus on minimizing waste generation, Techmer PM has implemented innovative recycling initiatives, resource optimization strategies, and employee engagement programs to foster a culture of sustainability.

“The Techmer team has worked diligently to implement efficient waste management practices across our facilities, aiming to reduce our environmental footprint while fostering a more circular economy. Receiving the Zero Waste to Landfill Certificate is a tremendous achievement for Techmer PM and reflects our deep commitment to sustainability,” said Michael McHenry, chief executive officer of Techmer PM. “This recognition is a testament to our employees’ hard work and dedication.”

In addition to obtaining the Zero Waste to Landfill certificate, Techmer PM remains committed to continuous improvement in its sustainability practices. The company will continue to invest in research and development efforts to develop innovative, sustainable solutions for its customers and strive for further waste reduction across all its facilities.

About Techmer PM

Founded in 1981, Techmer PM, LLC, is a materials design company specializing in modifying and fine-tuning the properties of technical polymers. True to its tagline, “If You Dream It, We Enable It.”, the company thrives on partnering and collaborating with plastic processors, fabricators, designers, specifiers, and brand owners to enable brand and product success. Drawing on a broad portfolio of resins –– from polyolefins to PEEK –– Techmer PM helps manufacturers enhance product function and appearance in scores of end-use markets. The award-winning firm operates six North American plants and has extensive expertise in every plastic- and fiber-related process, from additive manufacturing and blown film to nonwovens, injection molding, and sheet extrusion. Techmer PM has been recognized by Plastics News on its “Best Places to Work” list six times since 2014. Learn more by visiting www.techmerpm.com.

