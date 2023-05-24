Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Strategic Business Report 2023: Emergence of Next Generation Memory Technologies Support Growth

Dublin, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 35.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Enterprise Storage, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 39% CAGR and reach US$6.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Consumer Electronics segment is readjusted to a revised 35% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $568.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 44.6% CAGR



The Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$568.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 44.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 26.7% and 29.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 33.7% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

How the IT Industry Has Been Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Global Information Technology Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Semiconductor Industry Experiences Disruptions

An Introduction to Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM)

Operation of MRAM

Structure and Fabrication of MRAM

Critical Characteristics of MRAM

Types of MRAM

Evolving Capabilities Present MRAM as a Promising Memory Technology of the Future

Enterprise Storage: The Leading Application Market

Developed Economies Lead, Developing Economies Poised for High Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Emergence of Next Generation Memory Technologies to Support Growth of MRAM Market

Global Non-Volatile Memory Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

MRAM Set to Emerge as Persistent Memory for Numerous Applications

Low-power Consumption Benefit of MRAM

MRAM Moves into Embedded Space

Increasing Competitiveness of Embedded MRAM (eMRAM) with Other Memory Technologies: Price in $/Gb by Memory Type for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

eMRAM Holds an Edge Over Other Memory Technologies: Comparing Power, Performance, Area, and Availability of SRAM, eMRAM, eFLASH, PCM, RRAM, and FeFET

Second Generation STT-MRAM to Grab Growing Share of MRAM Market

STT-MRAM Finally Comes to Market Replacing Embedded NOR Flash

STT-RAM to Emerge as a Potential Leading Memory Type in the Embedded Emerging NVM Market

Emerging Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues in Standalone and Embedded Memory Segments by RRAM, STT-MRAM and PCM

Challenges Confronting Fabrication and Testing of STT-RAM

Potential for MRAM to Replace SRAM and DRAM

Growing Memory Requirements of Data Centers to Propel MRAM Market

Data Centers Continue to Gain Importance: Presenting Opportunities for MRAM Market

Global Data centers Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Data Center IP Traffic Growth Worldwide: Global Data Center IP Traffic in Zettabytes for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021

Power, Cost, and Time Saving Advantages of STT-MRAM to Drive Adoption in Hyperscale Data Centers

Number of Hyperscale Data Centers Worldwide (in Units) for the Period 2015-2021

Rising Computing Needs of Consumer Electronic Devices: Opportunity for MRAM Market

Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Embedded MRAM Emerges as a Promising Technology for IoT Devices, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

MRAM Opportunity in IoT Space: Global M2M/IoT Connections (In Billion) for Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Rapidly Growing AI/ML Market Presents Growth Opportunities for MRAM Adoption: Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Growing Need for Energy-Efficient Storage Solutions Gives Impetus to MRAM Market

Installed Base of Data Storage Capacity (in Zettabytes) for 2019, 2020, and 2024

MRAM Emerges as a Possible Option for Post-Flash Solid-State Storage

MRAM Emerges as the Next Stage for Solid State Storage

MRAM Emerges as a Memory Solution for Intelligent and Connected Automobiles

Toggle MRAM Preps for 5G Revolution

Edge Computing to Drive Demand for MRAM

Quad MTJ with STT-MRAM Technology to Enable Advanced Edge Devices for Emerging Applications

Rising Use of MRAM in Automotive Industry

Need for Radiation-Hardened ICs Hold Potential for MRAM in Satellites and Spacecrafts

High Resistance to Radiation Makes STT-MRAM Perfect for Space Applications

Advancements in MRAM Augurs Well for the Market

Energy Efficient MRAM Developed by a South Korean Research Team

Tohoku University Research Team Develops High Speed SOT Magneto Resistive RAM

Researchers at NTHU Manipulates MRAM by Working with the Electron Spin

IBM Developing STT-MRAM Technology

Research Focus on Using Antiferromagnets for MRAM Catches Pace

Select Startups Set to Scale up Computer Memory with Promising MRAM Solutions

Testing Becomes Important for a Good MRAM Memory

Challenges Confronting Making and Testing of STT-MRAM

