Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Strategic Business Report 2023: Emergence of Next Generation Memory Technologies Support Growth

The global market for Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 35.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Enterprise Storage, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 39% CAGR and reach US$6.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Consumer Electronics segment is readjusted to a revised 35% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $568.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 44.6% CAGR
The Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$568.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 44.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 26.7% and 29.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 33.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
- Avalanche Technology, Inc.
- Crocus Nano Electronics, LLC
- Everspin Technologies, Inc.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- NVE Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Spin Memory, Inc.
- Toshiba Corporation
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|246
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$18 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|35.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- How the IT Industry Has Been Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?
- Global Information Technology Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Semiconductor Industry Experiences Disruptions
- An Introduction to Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM)
- Operation of MRAM
- Structure and Fabrication of MRAM
- Critical Characteristics of MRAM
- Types of MRAM
- Evolving Capabilities Present MRAM as a Promising Memory Technology of the Future
- Enterprise Storage: The Leading Application Market
- Developed Economies Lead, Developing Economies Poised for High Growth
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Emergence of Next Generation Memory Technologies to Support Growth of MRAM Market
- Global Non-Volatile Memory Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- MRAM Set to Emerge as Persistent Memory for Numerous Applications
- Low-power Consumption Benefit of MRAM
- MRAM Moves into Embedded Space
- Increasing Competitiveness of Embedded MRAM (eMRAM) with Other Memory Technologies: Price in $/Gb by Memory Type for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- eMRAM Holds an Edge Over Other Memory Technologies: Comparing Power, Performance, Area, and Availability of SRAM, eMRAM, eFLASH, PCM, RRAM, and FeFET
- Second Generation STT-MRAM to Grab Growing Share of MRAM Market
- STT-MRAM Finally Comes to Market Replacing Embedded NOR Flash
- STT-RAM to Emerge as a Potential Leading Memory Type in the Embedded Emerging NVM Market
- Emerging Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues in Standalone and Embedded Memory Segments by RRAM, STT-MRAM and PCM
- Challenges Confronting Fabrication and Testing of STT-RAM
- Potential for MRAM to Replace SRAM and DRAM
- Growing Memory Requirements of Data Centers to Propel MRAM Market
- Data Centers Continue to Gain Importance: Presenting Opportunities for MRAM Market
- Global Data centers Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Data Center IP Traffic Growth Worldwide: Global Data Center IP Traffic in Zettabytes for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022
- Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021
- Power, Cost, and Time Saving Advantages of STT-MRAM to Drive Adoption in Hyperscale Data Centers
- Number of Hyperscale Data Centers Worldwide (in Units) for the Period 2015-2021
- Rising Computing Needs of Consumer Electronic Devices: Opportunity for MRAM Market
- Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Embedded MRAM Emerges as a Promising Technology for IoT Devices, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
- MRAM Opportunity in IoT Space: Global M2M/IoT Connections (In Billion) for Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Rapidly Growing AI/ML Market Presents Growth Opportunities for MRAM Adoption: Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Growing Need for Energy-Efficient Storage Solutions Gives Impetus to MRAM Market
- Installed Base of Data Storage Capacity (in Zettabytes) for 2019, 2020, and 2024
- MRAM Emerges as a Possible Option for Post-Flash Solid-State Storage
- MRAM Emerges as the Next Stage for Solid State Storage
- MRAM Emerges as a Memory Solution for Intelligent and Connected Automobiles
- Toggle MRAM Preps for 5G Revolution
- Edge Computing to Drive Demand for MRAM
- Quad MTJ with STT-MRAM Technology to Enable Advanced Edge Devices for Emerging Applications
- Rising Use of MRAM in Automotive Industry
- Need for Radiation-Hardened ICs Hold Potential for MRAM in Satellites and Spacecrafts
- High Resistance to Radiation Makes STT-MRAM Perfect for Space Applications
- Advancements in MRAM Augurs Well for the Market
- Energy Efficient MRAM Developed by a South Korean Research Team
- Tohoku University Research Team Develops High Speed SOT Magneto Resistive RAM
- Researchers at NTHU Manipulates MRAM by Working with the Electron Spin
- IBM Developing STT-MRAM Technology
- Research Focus on Using Antiferromagnets for MRAM Catches Pace
- Select Startups Set to Scale up Computer Memory with Promising MRAM Solutions
- Testing Becomes Important for a Good MRAM Memory
- Challenges Confronting Making and Testing of STT-MRAM
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
