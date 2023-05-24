Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Certification Global Market to Reach $16.5 Billion by 2030: Digital Transformation Drive Accelerates Growth

Dublin, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Certification: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Certification estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

OV SSL Certificate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 23.6% CAGR and reach US$9.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the DV SSL Certificate segment is readjusted to a revised 21.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $988.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.9% CAGR



The Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Certification market in the U.S. is estimated at US$988.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.1% and 18.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.7% CAGR.



Actalis S.p.A.

Certum

Comodo Security Solutions, Inc

DigiCert, Inc.

Entrust Datacard Corporation

GlobalSign, Inc.

GoDaddy, Inc.

IdenTrust, Inc.

Network Solutions LLC

Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Certification

Symantec Corporation

Trustwave Holdings, Inc.

T-Systems International GmbH

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Certification: Overview & Outlook

Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Certification - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Transformation Drive Accelerates Growth

Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019 through 2023

Uptrend in eCommerce Domain Favors Market Expansion

Regulatory Requirements Augment Market Prospects

Growing Adoption of Cloud Computing Technology Bodes Well

IoT Widens the Opportunities for SSL Certification

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022

SSL Certificates for Enhanced Website Security

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



