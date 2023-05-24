Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Certification Global Market to Reach $16.5 Billion by 2030: Digital Transformation Drive Accelerates Growth

Dublin, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Certification: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Certification estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
OV SSL Certificate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 23.6% CAGR and reach US$9.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the DV SSL Certificate segment is readjusted to a revised 21.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $988.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.9% CAGR
The Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Certification market in the U.S. is estimated at US$988.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.1% and 18.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -
- Actalis S.p.A.
- Certum
- Comodo Security Solutions, Inc
- DigiCert, Inc.
- Entrust Datacard Corporation
- GlobalSign, Inc.
- GoDaddy, Inc.
- IdenTrust, Inc.
- Network Solutions LLC
- Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Certification
- Symantec Corporation
- Trustwave Holdings, Inc.
- T-Systems International GmbH
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|196
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$3.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$16.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|21.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Certification: Overview & Outlook
- Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Certification - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Digital Transformation Drive Accelerates Growth
- Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019 through 2023
- Uptrend in eCommerce Domain Favors Market Expansion
- Regulatory Requirements Augment Market Prospects
- Growing Adoption of Cloud Computing Technology Bodes Well
- IoT Widens the Opportunities for SSL Certification
- Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
- Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022
- SSL Certificates for Enhanced Website Security
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
