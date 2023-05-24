Synatic Releases New Insurance Data Solutions

NEWARK, Del., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synatic, a data integration and automation leader, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of the company’s new suite of solutions which streamline the cleansing and integration of critical client data necessary for the automation of policy downloads, commission management, generation of custom reports, and much more.



“Traditionally, insurance administration processes and data entry have been mostly manual,” said Jamie Peers, vice president of business development and alliances for Synatic. “That kind of time-consuming work slows communication between carriers and agents and handicaps agents and brokers when it comes to new sales, renewals, and customer service. Synatic’s Solutions take the pain out of data for agents by integrating directly with every major AMS on the market today and automating common processes.”

Synatic’s Solutions include:

AccuData Plus+: Streamlines the cleansing and consolidation of critical client data before integration into an agency management system (AMS);

Download MatchX – Automates policy downloads and integrates data while catching errors and reducing suspense entries for reconciliation;

AutoDB Commission – Simplifies commission management through automated calculations and carrier statement access, and integrates the data into the agency’s AMS;

Data Warehouse – Centralizes data, enriches it for accuracy, and generates reports for improved business metrics; and

CrossRev IQ – Identifies under-insured accounts as prospects for upsell or cross-sell while also providing new leads and improving overall customer service.



Data from legacy systems and insurtech partners can be difficult to integrate into a single data repository or an AMS. Synatic’s Solutions leverage pre-built data integrations with leading companies, such as HubSpot, Fenris Digital, Salesforce, Vertafore, Ferro, Hawksoft, Nexus, and ACORD, to streamline and automate data entry and insurance administration processes while simultaneously reinventing the way brokers, policyholders, and property and casualty (P&C) insurers collaborate and connect.

Synatic’s Solutions are cloud-based and are already live in several insurance agency environments. For more information about Synatic’s Solutions, or to schedule a demo, please click here.

About Synatic

Synatic provides a modern Data Integration Hub (DIH) that enables enterprises to iterate quickly, by unlocking and optimizing data across multiple services and systems. We are a rapidly growing organization headquartered in the USA, with an office in South Africa and customers world-wide. For more information, please visit www.synatic.com.

