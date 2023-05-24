Global Baby Oral Care Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.4%

Dublin, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Baby Oral Care Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Type, End User, Distribution Channel, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Baby Oral Care Market size is expected to reach $1.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.4% CAGR during the forecast period.



The baby oral care market includes toothbrushes, tooth mousse, toothpaste floss, teethers, and soothing gum gels. These products are particularly created to be suitable for the inner composition of a baby's mouth to prevent damage to the teeth and gums. There is an increase in the disposable income of customers worldwide, which increases their spending power. Many consumers invest a substantial amount of money in protecting the safety, health, and well-being of their infants.



Parents invest in baby educational toys, baby monitors, baby care goods, and more to ensure their children are safe, entertained, and healthy. Parents also spend more on premium, high-quality products to provide their infants with premium, safe items. This comprises toothbrushes, toothpaste, and teething rings, all of which are placed in the mouths of babies and if of poor quality, could cause injury. This boosts the demand for infant products, especially oral baby care products, resulting in a meteoric rise in the baby oral care market.



It may be difficult to clean the teeth and gums of infants and toddlers since children aged zero to three years are typically either restless or inattentive, making it difficult to utilize goods like finger brushes, tongue cleaners, gum & tooth wipes, and other similar items. Child-appealing designs and flavors are included in infant oral care products by market players in the baby oral care business.



Shape aspects for toothbrushes, tongue cleaners, and teethers comprise bananas, bears, dinosaurs, and other animals, whilst flavors for toothpaste, gum soothing gels, and tooth mousse comprise apple, strawberry, and assorted berries. These products are appealing to kids, encouraging them to desire to use them, eliminating the need for parents to use items on children that they despise, and making it easier to clean their teeth and mouth. Baby oral care products with appealing form factors and flavors contribute to the growth of the baby oral care market.



Market Growth Factors

Growing awareness about oral hygiene among parents



The 20th of March is observed annually as World Oral Health Day. The purpose of honoring World Oral Health Day is to equip individuals with the knowledge, self-assurance, and tools necessary for better oral hygiene, hence raising awareness. Also, the number of dentists worldwide has increased during the past few years.

These dentists advocate using chemical-free oral hygiene items like bamboo toothbrushes to increase dental health awareness. In the coming years, it is anticipated that these factors will all contribute to the growth of the baby oral care market.



Growing oral health issues among kids



Contemporary parents place a greater emphasis on preventative healthcare for their children and are willing to invest in innovative items. For example, parents are compelled to purchase baby oral care items due to the increased incidence of oral problems such as tooth decay, tongue thrusting, bacterial infections, and lip-sucking. Baby bottle tooth decay is a leading cause of deterioration and loss of baby teeth in little newborns.

This occurs when newborns go to nap and nighttime sleep with their bottles. It can also occur when a youngster drinks from a bottle throughout the day rather than at mealtimes. This is expected to contribute to market expansion.



Market Restraining Factor

Lack of awareness regarding baby oral health among parents



Most parents are under the impression that their child only requires oral care once they have started teething. This is a significant misunderstanding among parents and is slowing the expansion of the market.

Most parents are unaware that their children are at risk for developing dental caries or other dental or oral problems at a younger age if they are not provided with the appropriate care beginning in infancy. Even though the vast majority of parents and carers indicated variables affecting their children's oral health, there was evidence of a lack of awareness, which led to poor usage of dental services for their children.



Scope of the Study

By Type

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Floss

Tooth Mousse

Others

By End-user

Toddler

Infant

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket / Hypermarket

Specialist Retailers

Online Stores

Convenience Stores

Others

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Dr. Fresh, LLC (Perrigo Company plc)

Amway Corporation

Himalaya Wellness Company (Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.)

Pigeon Corporation

Unilever PLC

The Colgate-Palmolive Company

The Procter and Gamble Company

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc.

Honasa Consumer Private Limited

