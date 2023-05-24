Global Industrial Dust Collector Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $10.1 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.6%

Dublin, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Dust Collector Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Product Type, Bag Type, End User, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Industrial Dust Collector Market size is expected to reach $10.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.6% CAGR during the forecast period.



An industrial dust collector is equipment for reducing air pollution used in manufacturing facilities, manufacturing plants, warehouses, and other industrial or commercial environments to satisfy environmental and occupational safety standards.

Dust collecting systems that effectively regulate, minimize, and remove potentially dangerous gases and particulate matter (PM)from emissions from a production process or the environment and air around the manufacturing facility are essential to production and manufacturing.



The apparatus is specially made to clean and filter dangerous dust and fine particle contaminant matter introduced into the workplace or atmosphere to preserve and enhance air quality.

Depending on the industry, different pollutants may exist. Hence, the extraction technique needed for each business is peculiar to the designs of industrial dust collectors. In essence, industrial dust collector systems work by drawing in dust with other airborne particles, directing them through a screen that separates and retains them, and then discharging the cleansed air back into the workplace or the area surrounding the workspace.



Each design application aims to filter, segregate, and trap dust and other particulate matter while releasing clean air. An air blower, a dust filter, a mechanism for cleaning the filter, a dust container, and a dust removal system are the basic parts of a dust collector. Inertial separators,wet scrubbers, cartridge collectors, fabric filter bag houses, and electrostatic precipitators are the five most typical forms of dust collection equipment.



Worker health risks, equipment damage, and environmental harm can all result from industrial activities that produce dust or other airborne particles. This is particularly crucial for sectors like mining,metallurgy, and chemical processing that produce considerable dust or airborne particles. Moreover, the industrial dust collector market offers major players opportunities for expansion due to ongoing product advancements from various key competitors in the dust collector industry.



Market Growth Factors

Rapidly growing industrialization owing to numerous factors



Industrialization refers to moving a country or region's economy away from a reliance on agriculture and towards one driven by industry. This transition's key element is the use of automated mass manufacturing techniques. Robotics, automation,and artificial intelligence technical development levels can impact a region's type and degree of industrialization.

It can further be affected by the size and development possibilities of local and international markets. The higher demand for numerous products and the increasing urbanization in many regions remain the significant factor behind the increasing industrialization. This will further propel the requirement for dust collection systems, generating numerous growth opportunities for the industrial dust collector market.



Introduction of technological developments



The high demand from various industries is expected to fuel the introduction of the latest technological advancements in industrial dust collector systems.

Manufacturers of industrial dust collectors are concentrating on upgrades and innovations like real-time diagnostics,turboelectric as well as charge induction particulate intelligent controls, and sensing technologies for maintenance scheduling, process control, legal compliance, and improved output efficiency. As a result, producers are also emphasizing industrial dust extraction as well as removal technologies.



Market Restraining Factors

Easy availability of subpar-quality industrial duct collector systems



Filtering the air is useless if some of it escapes through a door not properly installed. Furthermore, manual gauges can become clogged and broken. The filter differential pressure serves as a gauge for how well the filtration system is working. An effective pressure regulating system can improve bag performance. Hence, the inefficiencies of subpar quality and wrongly fixed dust collectors remain insufficient in cleaning the surrounding plants. The easy availability of such subpar products is the primary factor hampering the market's growth.



Scope of the Study

By Product Type

Dry

Wet

By Bag Type

Non-woven

Woven

By End-user

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Textiles

Others

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

CECO Environmental Corp

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

Thermax Limited

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Atlas Copco AB

Span Filtration Systems Pvt. Ltd.

American Air Filter Company, Inc.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

