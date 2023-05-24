Bulletin from the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)

English Swedish

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) held its Annual General Meeting today on May 24, 2023. A summary of the resolutions passed by the Meeting is set out below.



Dividend

The Meeting resolved that no dividend be paid.

Board of Directors and Auditors

The Meeting discharged the directors of the Board and the managing directors from liability in relation to the company for the period 1 January - 31 December 2022.

The Meeting re-elected Christian Lagerling, Alexander Kotsinas, Dimitrij Titov and Juan Vallejo and elected Mario Shiliashki and Adam Philpott as Board Members. Christian Lagerling was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Meeting resolved that Board remuneration shall be SEK 675,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 295,000 to each other Member of the Board. Remuneration to the Chairman of the Audit Committee shall be SEK 135,000 and SEK 70,000 to each other member. Remuneration to the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee shall be SEK 85,000 and SEK 45,000 to each other member.

The Meeting resolved to re-elect BDO Mälardalen AB, with Authorized Public Accountant Johan Pharmanson as Auditor-in-Charge, and Authorized Public Accountant Carl-Johan Kjellman, BDO Mälardalen AB, as auditors up until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

The Meeting resolved that remuneration of auditors shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Remuneration report

The Meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors’ report over remuneration regarding 2022 according to Chapter 8, Section 53 a of the Swedish Companies Act.

Authorization of the Board to decide on the repurchase and transfer of class B treasury shares

The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, to authorize the Board to repurchase, on one or several occasions up until the next Annual General Meeting, as many class B shares in the company as may be purchased without the company's holding at any time exceeding ten (10) per cent of the total number of outstanding shares in the company. The Board of Directors was also authorized to resolve, on one or several occasions up until the next Annual General Meeting, to transfer the company's class B shares, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights.

Authorization of the Board to resolve on the issue of new shares with or without preferential rights for the shareholders

The Meeting resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to resolve, on one or several occasions up until the next Annual General Meeting, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, on new issues of class B shares, warrants and/or convertibles entitling to subscription of class B shares corresponding to no more than twenty (20) percent of the total number of outstanding shares in the company.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

+46(0)10-172 00 10

investrel@fingerprints.com

Press:

+46(0)10-172 00 20

press@fingerprints.com

