Ruminant Feed Antibiotics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032 As Per The Business Research Company's Ruminant Feed Antibiotics Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s report on the ruminant feed antibiotics market forecasts that the market size is expected to grow from $4.6 billion in 2022 to $5 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 8%. The global ruminant feed antibiotics market size is then expected to reach $6.7 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 7%. Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the market in 2022.



The growing demand for dairy products is expected to be a major driver of the ruminant feed antibiotics industry growth. Dairy products encompass a wide range of items derived from milk, including cheese, butter, yogurt, ice cream, and condensed and dried milk. The use of antibiotics in ruminant feed can enhance animal performance, enabling farmers to achieve higher milk production with less feed input. Ruminant feed antibiotics are employed to promote milk production in dairy cows by stimulating the rumen bacteria colony, which generates compounds essential for cattle growth.

The major ruminant feed antibiotics companies include Elanco Animal Health Inc., Zoetis Inc., Merck And Co. Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Ceva Sante Animale SA, Bayer AG, Virbac SA, Phibro Animal Health Corp, Vetoquinol S.A., BASF SE, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly & Co., Cargill Incorporated, BASF SE, and Koninklijke DSM N.V.

In terms of trends, product innovation has emerged as a key trend in the ruminant feed antibiotics market. Key players in the industry are actively engaged in developing innovative solutions to strengthen their market position.

For instance, Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, a Thailand-based agro-industrial and food business, introduced a unique feed formulation in June 2021. This formulation incorporates microorganisms that enhance the digestive systems of farm animals, benefiting animals of all ages and species. The probiotic technique employed in this feed formulation promotes animal health without the need for antibiotics or growth hormones. Additionally, it enhances immunity and safeguards animals against illnesses.

The global ruminant feed antibiotics market is segmented as-

1) By Type: Tetracycline, Penicillin, Sulphonamides, Macrolides, Aminoglycosides, Cephalosporin, Other Types

2) By Animal Type: Dairy Cattle, Beef Cattle, Other Animal Types

3) By End-User: Dairy Farm, Veterinary Hospitals, Other End-Users

The ruminant feed antibiotics market report provides an in-depth analysis of the global ruminant feed antibiotics market, highlighting its expected growth trajectory, the key factors influencing its development and major players in the market, including their strategic initiatives and product innovations aimed at strengthening their market presence. It presents a thorough assessment of market trends that major players are adopting.

Ruminant Feed Antibiotics Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the ruminant feed antibiotics market size, ruminant feed antibiotics market segments, ruminant feed antibiotics market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 4,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

