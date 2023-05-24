TC Transcontinental named "Company of the Year - Large Business" at the 2023 Mercuriades ceremony and was honoured in the "Entrepreneurship – Large Business" category

English French

MONTREAL, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TC Transcontinental (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) is proud to have won the "Company of the Year – Large Business" award at the 43rd edition of the prestigious business competition organized by the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec (FCCQ) held yesterday at the Palais des Congrès in Montréal. This recognition is awarded to companies that have distinguished themselves by their excellent performance and ability to maintain their position among the best. TC Transcontinental also won the "Entrepreneurship – Large Business" award.



“I’m extremely proud that TC Transcontinental has received this recognition from the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec," said Isabelle Marcoux, Chair of the Board, TC Transcontinental. “The Corporation is driven by a long-term vision. Over the years, we have constantly adapted to the industry in which we operate to reinvent ourselves and ensure that our company is built to last. We have made an important strategic move into the flexible packaging sector and developed a promising growth vector. In only 8 years, the packaging segment has grown from 2 facilities in 2014 to 28 in 2022, and the proportion of the company's consolidated revenues coming from this sector has increased from 2% to 56%. Today, with the success of its transformation, TC Transcontinental is in a strong position to continue creating long-term value for all its stakeholders. On behalf of my family and the Board of Directors, I would like to thank the teams in our facilities and our experienced managers throughout the company for their excellent work.”

Since 1981, the Mercuriades competition has celebrated the innovation, ambition, entrepreneurship and performance of Canadian companies. This is the fourth time that TC Transcontinental has been recognized by the FCCQ. In 1988, the Corporation received the "Company of the Year – Small Business" award, in 2016, the "Business Transfer" award, which recognizes a company that has successfully transferred powers while securing its future, and finally, in 2020, the "Innovative Manufacturers - Large Business" award. In addition, in 2015, Isabelle Marcoux was personally honoured with the "Leadership Germaine-Gibara - Large Company" award, recognizing her exceptional career as an accomplished businesswoman.

