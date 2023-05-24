Global Space Industry Consolidates Insights 2023: Space Sustainability and Satellite Constellations Present Opportunities

Dublin, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities as the Space Industry Consolidates" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The space industry is no longer sustained by governmental bodies and aerospace and defense companies. In the modern space race, the private sector is dominating by discovering new opportunities regarding innovations and public-private partnerships.
The term "NewSpace" heralds the arrival of private space company ventures. Start-ups, investors, and research institutions will have easier access to space and its related services. Private-public collaborations will become increasingly important in developing countries to enhance their economies and for better access to space and its related services.
In the past five years, the industry has seen significant growth in satellite demand for communications, Earth applications, and navigation, resulting in an increase in space launches and related activities. The leading launch providers (Space Exploration Technologies [SpaceX], United Launch Alliance, and Rocket Lab) have been competitively reducing their launch prices, which has directly contributed to the rise in satellite demand.
Operators of low Earth orbit satellite constellations recognize opportunities to acquire, merge, or partner with complementary companies to enhance capabilities and increase revenue. Despite a decline in investments, demand for services continues to rise.
This analysis examines industry growth drivers and restraints; the revenue outlook; mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships; leading industry participants and some of the programs they support; and growth opportunities for all stakeholders.
Companies Mentioned
- Rocket Lab
- Vector Acquisitions
- Spire Global
- NavSight Holdings
- BlackSky
- Osprey Technology
- Astra Space
- Holicity
- Maxar Technologies
- Aurora Insights
- Voyager Space
- The Launch Company
- Slingshot
- Numerica
- Seradata
- Aerojet Rocketdyne
- The Boeing Company
- Lockheed Martin
- Northrop Grumman
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3 Industry Insight
- Industry Segmentation
- Industry Framework
- Industry Landscape
4 Industry Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships
- Industry Mergers: Rocket Lab and Vector Acquisitions
- Industry Mergers: Spire Global and NavSight Holdings
- Industry Mergers: BlackSky and Osprey Technology
- Industry Mergers: Astra Space and Holicity
- Industry Acquisitions: Maxar Technologies and Aurora Insights
- Industry Acquisitions: Voyager Space and The Launch Company
- Industry Acquisitions: Slingshot and Numerica and Seradata
- Overview of Public-Private Partnerships
- Public-Private Partnerships: Aerojet Rocketdyne
- Public-Private Partnerships: The Boeing Company
- Public-Private Partnerships: Lockheed Martin
- Public-Private Partnerships: Northrop Grumman
- Commercial Partnerships
- Conclusion
5 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Mergers and Acquisitions
- Growth Opportunity 2: Space Sustainability
- Growth Opportunity 3: Satellite Constellations
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
