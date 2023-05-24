Global Hyperscale Computing Market Report 2023: Rising Need for High-performance Technology and Cloud Computing Drives Growth

Dublin, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hyperscale Computing Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Application, Enterprise Size, Component, End-Use, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Hyperscale Computing Market size is expected to reach $177.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 21.4% CAGR during the forecast period.



The potential of an infrastructure to scale effectively as system demand rises is known as hyperscale in computing. In a larger computing, grid computing, or distributed computing environment, this often involves the flexibility to seamlessly offer and increase computation, networking,storage resources, and memory to a specific node or set of nodes.

Building a strong and scalable cloud, map reduce, distributed storage system or big data requires hyperscale computing, which is frequently related to the infrastructure needed to support large distributed sites like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Huawei Cloud, IBM Cloud, or Oracle.



Hyperscale is essentially a distributed computing infrastructure that may grow to thousands of servers. It thus refers to the entire combination of hardware and facilities.

Hyperscale is about obtaining large computational scale, usually for cloud computing or big data. In order to achieve high levels of throughput, performance,and redundancy to provide high availability and fault tolerance, hyperscale infrastructure is intended for horizontal scalability. Therefore, virtual networking and massively scalable server configurations are frequently used in hyperscale computing.



There are numerous reasons why a company could choose to use hyperscale computing. The best or only means to achieve a business objective, such as offering cloud computing services, may be through hyperscale. Hyperscale solutions typically offer the most economical means of tackling difficult criteria. For instance, the hyperscale's scale and computational density might be the most cost-effective way to handle a big data analytics project.



Large-scale use of computing technologies in businesses is required in the modern world due to developments in the constantly expanding field of IT and the digitization of several operational and business operations. When there is a significant amount of data and accompanying workload, hyperscale computing means establishing a distributed computing system scaling from a few servers to hundreds of servers in an economical manner. Application software like cloud computing and big data frequently use hyperscale computing.



Market Growth Factors

Known benefits of hyperscale computing increasing reliability



Companies that provide hyperscale computing use cutting-edge hardware and software to guarantee high responsiveness and reliability to consumer demand. In addition, visibility will increase as CO2 emissions decrease as more unmanned hyperscale installations are made possible by virtual monitoring technologies and the Internet. Hyperscale computing's scalable architecture can handle high demand levels.

In addition, high-speed data center interconnects (DCIs) enable dispersed computing, which seamlessly spreads the network globally to access resources when data centers reach their capacity constraints. Therefore, these factors are facilitating the use of hyperscale computing by more enterprises and, as such, aid in expanding the market.



The leading players in the market are competing with diverse innovative offerings to remain competitive in the market. The illustration shows the percentage of revenue shared by some of the leading companies in the market. The leading players of the market are adopting various strategies in order to cater demand coming from the different industries. The key developmental strategies in the market are Partnerships & Collaborations.



Rising need for high-performance technology and cloud computing



The increased use of technology and consumer preference for the cloud drive demand for cloud-based solutions. The user can receive the data from a distance owing to this technology. In addition, the demand for cloud-based solutions is driven by businesses' growing awareness of how important it is to save money and resources by transferring their data to the cloud.

Due to these advantages, major corporations and SMEs embrace cloud-based solutions more frequently. Globally, businesses and government agencies are shifting from using test environments to using the cloud more frequently for mission-critical workloads and compute instances. Hence, in the coming years, the expansion of cloud computing services is enabling market growth.



Market Restraining Factors

Higher capital expenditure costs and lack of data control



Hyperscale computing has given businesses less control of their data. Also, it is not possible to add more server or memory space due to the possibility of faults. Employee responsibility and internal management requirements are higher with hyperscale computing, which is a short-term negative. Consumers become reliant on their hyperscale provider's price policy.

Each service provider's user interface is unique. Businesses can opt for a hybrid solution to weigh the benefits and drawbacks, using the cloud only to store exceptionally large backups or data that isn't needed frequently. Their own data center has more room for storage as a result. These exorbitant installation costs could limit market demand.

Scope of the Study

By Application

Cloud Computing

Big Data

IoT

Others

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Component

Solution

Service

By End-Use

IT & Telecom

Retail & E-commerce

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

BFSI

Others

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HP Development Company L.P.)

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC (Alphabet, Inc.)

Oracle Corporation

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Alibaba Cloud (Alibaba Group Holding Limited)

Viavi Solutions, Inc.

Server Technology, Inc. (Legrand Group)

