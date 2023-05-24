Global Attitude and Heading Reference Systems Strategic Business Report 2023: AHRS Offers Advantages of Precision Navigation in Aircraft

Dublin, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Attitude and Heading Reference Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Attitude and Heading Reference Systems estimated at US$555.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$785.2 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Conventional AHRS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$330 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Air Data AHRS segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $162.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR



The Attitude and Heading Reference Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$162.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$140 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 243 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $555.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $785.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Attitude and Heading Reference Systems Market: A Prelude

Attitude and Heading Reference Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Aircraft Deliveries amidst Robust Increase in Air Passenger Traffic Drives Growth in the AHRS Market

Growth of Aircraft Fleet: Number of Aircrafts Worldwide in 2018 and 2037

Number of New Commercial Aircraft Deliveries by Size for the Period 2018-2037

Growing Air Passenger Traffic: A Major Factor Influencing Growth

Global Air Traffic Demand: Number of Air Passengers in Billion for the Years 2018, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Demand Growth in Global Air Traffic Passenger Traffic for the Period 2006-2019

Growing Worldwide Air Passenger Traffic: Number of Scheduled Passengers Boarded in Millions by Airlines for the Period 2004-2019

AHRS Offers Advantages of Precision Navigation in Aircrafts

GPS-based AHRS for Aircrafts: An Overview

Driven by Expanding Applications, UAVs Emerges as High Growth Market for AHRS

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Analyzing Automatic Antenna Tracker for UAVs

UAV Navigation and Cobham Integrate Navigation and SATCOM Functions in Single RPAS Unit

Improving Dynamic Accuracy of MEMS AHRS for Small UAVs

MEMS Gyros: Small Sized Variants of Traditional Gyroscopic Devices Used in Aircrafts

Accelerometer for AHRS in Aircrafts

Fiber Optic Gyro (FOG)-based Inertial Navigation System: An Insight

AHRS for Estimating Antenna Attitude-related Challenges in Marine Satellite Tracking Antennas (MSTAs)

AHRS Design and Implementation Using Low-Cost MEMS Sensors and Complementary Filtering (CF)

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Attitude and Heading Reference Systems

Working of Attitude and Heading Reference Systems

ADAHRS (Air Data, Attitude and Heading Reference Systems)

GPS-Aided Attitude and Heading Reference System

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



