Global Attitude and Heading Reference Systems Strategic Business Report 2023: AHRS Offers Advantages of Precision Navigation in Aircraft

The global market for Attitude and Heading Reference Systems estimated at US$555.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$785.2 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Conventional AHRS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$330 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Air Data AHRS segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $162.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR
The Attitude and Heading Reference Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$162.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$140 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|243
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$555.9 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$785.2 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Attitude and Heading Reference Systems Market: A Prelude
- Attitude and Heading Reference Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Aircraft Deliveries amidst Robust Increase in Air Passenger Traffic Drives Growth in the AHRS Market
- Growth of Aircraft Fleet: Number of Aircrafts Worldwide in 2018 and 2037
- Number of New Commercial Aircraft Deliveries by Size for the Period 2018-2037
- Growing Air Passenger Traffic: A Major Factor Influencing Growth
- Global Air Traffic Demand: Number of Air Passengers in Billion for the Years 2018, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- Demand Growth in Global Air Traffic Passenger Traffic for the Period 2006-2019
- Growing Worldwide Air Passenger Traffic: Number of Scheduled Passengers Boarded in Millions by Airlines for the Period 2004-2019
- AHRS Offers Advantages of Precision Navigation in Aircrafts
- GPS-based AHRS for Aircrafts: An Overview
- Driven by Expanding Applications, UAVs Emerges as High Growth Market for AHRS
- Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Analyzing Automatic Antenna Tracker for UAVs
- UAV Navigation and Cobham Integrate Navigation and SATCOM Functions in Single RPAS Unit
- Improving Dynamic Accuracy of MEMS AHRS for Small UAVs
- MEMS Gyros: Small Sized Variants of Traditional Gyroscopic Devices Used in Aircrafts
- Accelerometer for AHRS in Aircrafts
- Fiber Optic Gyro (FOG)-based Inertial Navigation System: An Insight
- AHRS for Estimating Antenna Attitude-related Challenges in Marine Satellite Tracking Antennas (MSTAs)
- AHRS Design and Implementation Using Low-Cost MEMS Sensors and Complementary Filtering (CF)
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Attitude and Heading Reference Systems
- Working of Attitude and Heading Reference Systems
- ADAHRS (Air Data, Attitude and Heading Reference Systems)
- GPS-Aided Attitude and Heading Reference System
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
