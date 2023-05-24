Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (15 May 2023)

Paris, FRANCE

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : 15 May 2023

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN Code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8715-May-23FR000007329815 02248,3481XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8715-May-23FR00000732988 67748,4099DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8715-May-23FR00000732983 41048,3321TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8715-May-23FR00000732982 69548,4480AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

