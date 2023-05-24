Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (15 May 2023)

English French

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : 15 May 2023

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN Code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-May-23 FR0000073298 15 022 48,3481 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-May-23 FR0000073298 8 677 48,4099 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-May-23 FR0000073298 3 410 48,3321 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-May-23 FR0000073298 2 695 48,4480 AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

