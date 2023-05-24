2023 United States Online Federal Grants Development Handbook: Navigate the Entire Pre-award Stage of the Grants Lifecycle

Dublin, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Federal Grants Development Handbook - Online" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Federal Grants Development Handbook Online, is the most comprehensive resource available designed to help grant seekers navigate the entire pre-award stage of the grants lifecycle.

The online handbook contains clear and easy-to-understand information on a variety of pre-award topics like how to find the right funding opportunities for your organization, how to develop competitive grant proposals and what steps you need to take to comply with the uniform guidance's complicated rules governing the acquisition of federal funds.

The online compliance guidance is updated as regulations change, so you'll stay on top of new grant guidance, merit criteria, risk-prevention procedures, regulation changes and more.

Key Topics Covered:

Tab 100 - Overview

Tab 200 - Finding Opportunities

Tab 300 - Developing a Grant Proposal

Tab 400 - Preparing To Receive Funds

Tab 500 - Strings Attached

Tab 600 - Disputes and Appeals

App I - Uniform Administrative Requirements, Cost Principles, And Audit Requirements For Federal Awards

App. II - Guidance For Grants And Agreements

App III - Other Key Federal Regulations

App IV - Subaward Template

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rjew5q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.