Global Container Monitoring Strategic Business Report 2023: Widespread Adoption of Cloud-Based Technologies Promises Lucrative Growth Opportunities

The global market for Container Monitoring estimated at US$208.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 34.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 36.5% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 30.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $60.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 32.3% CAGR



The Container Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$60.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$352.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 32.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 31.8% and 29.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24.7% CAGR.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $208.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2200 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 34.3% Regions Covered Global

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sharper Enterprise Focus on Digital Transformation Initiatives Spur Container Deployments, Driving Market Growth

Global Spending (In US$ Trillion) on Digital Transformation Technologies for the Years 2019, 2021 & 2024

Vital Role of Container Monitoring in Growing Application Container Market

Global Application Containers Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2024

Widespread Adoption of Cloud-Based Technologies Promises Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Proliferation of Microservices Architecture to Influence Market Prospects

Increasing Penetration of Microservices Architecture Leveraging Lightweight Container Deployment to Benefit Market Growth: Global Cloud Microservices Market (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023

Performance Benefits of Containers over Virtualization boost Growth Prospects

An Overview of Comparison between Containers and VMs

Rise of DevOps Fuels Demand for Container Technology

