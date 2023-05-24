Global Container Monitoring Strategic Business Report 2023: Widespread Adoption of Cloud-Based Technologies Promises Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Dublin, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Container Monitoring - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Container Monitoring estimated at US$208.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 34.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 36.5% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 30.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $60.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 32.3% CAGR
The Container Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$60.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$352.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 32.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 31.8% and 29.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -
- AppDynamics, Inc.
- BMC Software, Inc.
- CA Technologies, Inc.
- Datadog, Inc.
- Dynatrace LLC
- SignalFx, Inc.
- Splunk, Inc.
- Sysdig, Inc.
- Wavefront
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|192
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$208.1 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2200 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|34.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Container Monitoring - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Sharper Enterprise Focus on Digital Transformation Initiatives Spur Container Deployments, Driving Market Growth
- Global Spending (In US$ Trillion) on Digital Transformation Technologies for the Years 2019, 2021 & 2024
- Vital Role of Container Monitoring in Growing Application Container Market
- Global Application Containers Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2024
- Widespread Adoption of Cloud-Based Technologies Promises Lucrative Growth Opportunities
- Proliferation of Microservices Architecture to Influence Market Prospects
- Increasing Penetration of Microservices Architecture Leveraging Lightweight Container Deployment to Benefit Market Growth: Global Cloud Microservices Market (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023
- Performance Benefits of Containers over Virtualization boost Growth Prospects
- An Overview of Comparison between Containers and VMs
- Rise of DevOps Fuels Demand for Container Technology
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
