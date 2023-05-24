Global Container Monitoring Strategic Business Report 2023: Widespread Adoption of Cloud-Based Technologies Promises Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Dublin, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Container Monitoring - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Container Monitoring estimated at US$208.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 34.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 36.5% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 30.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $60.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 32.3% CAGR

The Container Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$60.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$352.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 32.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 31.8% and 29.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24.7% CAGR.

