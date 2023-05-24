Global Cutting Equipment, Accessories and Consumables Strategic Business Report 2023: Growth in Automobile Industry to Spur Market Demand

Dublin, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cutting Equipment, Accessories and Consumables - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cutting Equipment, Accessories and Consumables estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Plasma Cutting, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$4.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Carbon Arc Cutting segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR



The Cutting Equipment, Accessories and Consumables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030.



