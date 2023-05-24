PRESS RELEASE: NACON: REVIEW OF BIGBEN WEEK #6

English French





REVIEW OF BIGBEN WEEK #6

At the Bigben Group’s annual event, NACON presented 13 games including RoboCop: Rogue City, The Lord of the Rings: GollumTM and Gangs of Sherwood, along with a whole set of peripherals & accessories for every console

Paris (France), May 24 2023 – The 2023 edition of Bigben Week opened its doors at the start of this week, in the very heart of Paris. Over the 4 days, NACON invited media and its international partners to check out its catalog of games, peripherals and accessories. The design & development studios teams also made the trip, to give visitors an insight into the innovative projects to which they have dedicated months of work.

A VARIED AND ANTICIPATED LINE-UP

THREE GAMES PLAYABLE FOR THE FIRST TIME

Once again this year, Bigben Week gave visitors the chance to try out the preview versions of several games.

Among these were the eagerly-awaited RoboCop: Rogue City, presented for the first time by Teyon’s developers, and Gangs of Sherwood, the cooperative action game revisiting the legend of Robin Hood.

Introducing a wackier game world, ruled by zombies, Eko Software showcased its creation ParadiZe Project, a game straddling the hack’n slash and survival genres and out for release at the end of this year on consoles and PC.

FOUR NEWLY ANNOUNCED GAMES:

Ast e rix & Ob e lix : Heroes is an RP-based collectable cards game, featuring the world of the indomitable Gauls. Developed by Jumpgate AB, the game will be available on all platforms in September 2023.

is an RP-based collectable cards game, featuring the world of the indomitable Gauls. Developed by Jumpgate AB, the game will be available on all platforms in September 2023. Off-road racing will come to the fore this year, with Overpass 2 . The racing and route-plotting simulator developed by Neopica is set to return to consoles and PC on October 19, 2023.

. The racing and route-plotting simulator developed by Neopica is set to return to consoles and PC on October 19, 2023. Both developed by the Tivola studio, Wildshade: Unicorn Champions and Animal Hospital are games that appeal to kids and families. The first is a unicorn-mounted racing game set in a make-believe world, while in the second players take on the role of a vet for both real and fantasy pets. Both games are due for release on consoles and PC in Fall 2023.





A NEW VERSION PLAYABLE FOR 6 OTHER TITLES IN THE CATALOG

Though both are set during World War One, that is the only point they have in common. Ad Infinitum, the psychological horror game by the Hekate studio, and the strategy and survival game War Hospital, are each presenting a new playable version. They are out for release on September 14 and August 31 respectively, on PC and consoles.

More sports-inclined gamers need not feel left out, with the chance to try out the freshly announced new DLC for Session: Skate Sim, and the new cycling games versions Tour de France 2023 and Pro Cycling Manager 2023, which offer more strategic gameplay, updated routes, and all of this year’s teams and riders.

Finally, on the eve of its official release, The Lord of the Rings: GollumTM is another game to feature heavily, where players take control of Gollum’s quest for the Precious. Daedalic’s teams have made the trip to showcase the game in its final version.

NEW PERIPHERALS & ACCESSORIES FOR ALL GAMERS

With worldwide recognition among gamers for the quality of its controllers, NACON has continuing to add a whole bunch of new products to its ranges.

NACON for Xbox

Launched in 2021, the official peripherals family for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One is proving a big hit in both Europe and North America. It now includes a brand-new affordable and handy controller, the EVOL-X, set for release in September 2023. This will be available in classic black or white color schemes, plus a host of all-new alternative versions, including transparent with LEDs.

NACON for Nintendo SwitchTM

The Nintendo Switch™ accessories family is one of the most complete on the market. A wide selection of compatible cases for the Nintendo Switch™, Nintendo Switch Lite™ and Nintendo Switch™ OLED model, many officially licensed (Metroid DreadTM, The Legend of ZeldaTM, Mario Kart TM), are being presented at the event.

RIG by NACON

Following a highly successful year that introduced the acclaimed PRO series, including the award-winning 800 PRO series, RIG was on show at Bigben Week to showcase the products that makes the brand successful. RIG is currently preparing to unveil an exciting lineup of new products in the months to come. This new lineup aims to solidify the brand’s position as a leader in premium game audio and further cement its commitment to delivering on its brand promise of performance, innovation and design.

>>>> Download assets <<<<

Serveur : ftp.nacon.fr

Port: 22

Login : media

password: TzNERvCT9XQ2

Type: SFTP

Folder: Bigben Week 2023

Explore all NACON games and accessories at nacongaming.com

About NACON

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 30 years of expertise at the service of players. https://www.nacongaming.com/





Attachment