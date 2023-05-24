Building Analytics Global Market Projected to Reach $22.3 Billion by 2030: Current and Future Benefits with Building Analytics to Improve Energy Efficiency

Dublin, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Analytics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Building Analytics estimated at US$8.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Commercial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.3% CAGR and reach US$7.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Residential segment is readjusted to a revised 13.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12% CAGR



The Building Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12% and 11% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

BuildingIQ, Inc.

Buildinglogix

BuildPulse

Coppertree Analytics

Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

EcoVox, Inc.

Energy Advantage

EnerNOC, Inc.

ENGIE Group

General Electric Company

GridPoint, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Iconics, Inc.

Johnson Controls, Inc.

KGS Buildings, LLC.

Lucid Design Group

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

Noveda Technologies, Inc.

PointGrab Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Senseware

Siemens AG

Verdigris Technologies, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Building Analytics: An Overview

Australia Building Analytics Market Forecast

Building Analytics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Current and Future Benefits with Building Analytics to Improve Energy Efficiency

Smart building analytics: An Energy Saving Opportunity

Increase in Asset Operations

Building Analytics Plays Major Role in Intelligence Era

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



