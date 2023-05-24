Global Large Format Printers Strategic Business Report 2023: LFP Becomes Critical for Success in Media Advertising Initiatives

Dublin, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Large Format Printers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Large Format Printers estimated at US$8.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Printers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$7.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the After-Sales Services segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR



The Large Format Printers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

Canon, Inc.

Durst Phototechnik AG

Electronics For Imaging, Inc.

Epson America Inc.

Lexmark International, Inc.

Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd.

Mutoh Belgium

Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.

Ricoh Co., Ltd.

Roland DG Corporation

Seiko Instruments Inc.

Shenyang Sky Air-Ship Digital Printing Equipment Co., Ltd.

swissQprint AG

Xerox Corporation

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Increase in Large Format Printing Needs of Various End-Use Sectors Drives Growth in the Large Format Printers Market

Competition

A Review of Popular Large Format Printers

Global Large Format Printer Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume and Value by Leading Players for 2019E

Epson: The Leading Player in Large Format Signage Printers in ASEAN Region

Large Format Printer Market in Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa: Percentage Breakdown of Unit Shipments by Leading Players for 2018

Large Format Printers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Major Trends Impacting the Large Format Printing Market

Large Format Digital Textile Print Market Witnesses Sustained Growth

Grand-Format Textile Printing: A Glance at Advancements Fuel Market Growth

Growing Use of Large Format Printers in Signage Printing

Large Format Printing's Ability to Creative Signage Augurs Well for the Market

Large Format Printing Becomes Integral to Signage for Marketing Purposes

Emerging Opportunities with Large Format Printing in Interior Decor Market

LFP Becomes Critical for Success Media Advertising Initiatives

How LFPs Can Fortify Online Presence Using Web-to-Print?

Recent Technology Advancements in Wide Format Printers

Digital Wide Format Printing Presents Significant Growth Opportunity

In-Plant Market: A Growth Opportunity for Large Format Printers Industry

Commercial Printers Benefit from the Capabilities of Large Format Printers

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Large Format Printer: An Introduction

Difference between Small, Large and Wide Format Printers

Applications of Large Format Printers

Types of Large Format Printers

Inks Used in Large Format Printers

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

