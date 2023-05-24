Global Commercial Printing Market Size To Grow USD 645.83 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 3.1%

New York, United States , May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Commercial Printing Market Size is to grow from USD 475.92 billion in 2022 to USD 645.83 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.1% during the forecast period.

Commercial printing refers to the production of printed materials on a large scale for businesses and organizations. It encompasses a wide range of printed products, including brochures, flyers, business cards, catalogs, posters, and more. Commercial printing utilizes advanced technologies such as offset printing, digital printing, and large-format printing to achieve high-quality results. It serves various industries, including advertising, marketing, retail, publishing, and corporate sectors. With its ability to mass-produce visually appealing and informative materials, commercial printing plays a crucial role in promoting brands, communicating messages, and enhancing business visibility. It continues to evolve with advancements in printing techniques, materials, and customization options, catering to the diverse needs of the modern market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 100 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Commercial Printing Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Printing Technology (Digital Printing, Lithography Printing, Flexographic, Screen Printing, Gravure Printing, and Others), By Application (Packaging, Advertising, and Publishing), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032".

Digital printing is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 2.8% during the forecast period.

Based on printing technology, the global commercial printing market is segmented into digital printing, lithography printing, flexographic, screen printing, gravure printing, and others. The digital printing segment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth in the commercial printing market. Several factors contribute to this trend. Digital printing offers benefits such as quick turnaround times, cost-effective short runs, and variable data printing capabilities, which cater to the increasing demand for personalized and targeted marketing materials. Furthermore, advancements in digital printing technologies have improved print quality, color accuracy, and production speeds. The segment's growth is also driven by the rising popularity of on-demand printing and the need for flexible and efficient printing solutions in industries like advertising, packaging, and direct marketing.

The advertising segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.1% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global commercial printing market is segmented into packaging, advertising, and publishing. The advertising segment is expected to grow at a promising rate during the forecast period in the commercial printing market. This can be attributed to several factors. Advertising plays a vital role in brand promotion and customer engagement, driving the demand for printed marketing materials. The increasing focus on targeted advertising and personalized campaigns fuels the need for high-quality printed materials. Furthermore, advancements in printing technologies enable the production of visually appealing and attention-grabbing advertising materials. The growing digital-out-of-home advertising sector also contributes to the anticipated growth of the advertising segment in the commercial printing market.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of around 3.5% over the projected period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is poised for significant growth in the forecast period within the commercial printing market. Several factors contribute to this expected growth. Firstly, the region has a vast and rapidly expanding consumer market, which drives demand for printed materials across industries. Additionally, the rise of e-commerce and digital marketing has created a need for customized and visually appealing printed products to complement online efforts. Furthermore, the region is witnessing substantial urbanization and industrialization, leading to increased advertising and promotional activities. Moreover, advancements in printing technologies, coupled with a competitive manufacturing base and lower production costs, make Asia-Pacific an attractive destination for commercial printing investments and operations.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global commercial printing market include Xerox Corporation, HP Inc., Canon Inc., Ricoh Company, Ltd., Konica Minolta, Inc., EFI (Electronics for Imaging, Inc.), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Quad/Graphics, Inc., Cimpress N.V., Agfa-Gevaert Group, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd., Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, Transcontinental Inc., The Deluxe Corporation, Cenveo Corporation, and Toppan Printing Co., Ltd.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global commercial printing market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Commercial Printing Market, By Printing Technology

Digital Printing

Lithography Printing

Flexographic

Screen Printing

Gravure Printing

Others

Commercial Printing Market, By Application

Packaging

Advertising

Publishing

Commercial Printing Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



