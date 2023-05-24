Demand for N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market is Expected to Progress at a CAGR of 5.3% to Reach US$ 1.4 Million by 2031: Transparency Market Research Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market size was valued at US$ 870.0 Mn in 2022 and is projected to attain a value of US$ 1.4 Bn by 2031. The global industry is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2023 and 2031.

Market demand for N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidone stems from its use as a solvent in various processes, including making of agrochemicals, electronic components, and pharmaceutical production. N-ethyl2-pyrrolidone (NEP) is an extremely adaptable organic solvent, which is why it is extensively utilized in pharmaceuticals, agrochemical, and electronics industries.

NEP is used extensively in the electronics industry as a solvent in the manufacture of photovoltaics, semiconductors, and several other electronic components. Demand for NEP is likely to rise in the electronics industry, due to an increase in penetration of electronic devices such as tablets, laptops, and smartphones worldwide.

In addition to being soluble in water as well as many organic solvents, NEP is an extremely polar solvent. It is utilized in various sectors, which includes agrochemicals, electronics, petrochemicals, and medicines. NEP is regarded as a solvent that is generally safe due to its low toxicity and minimal flammability.



However, it should be handled with care as exposure to NEP could cause irritation to the eyes, respiratory system, and skin. When handling NEP, it's crucial to adhere to the recommended safety precautions, which include using safety gear such as goggles and gloves, operating in a well-ventilated location, and avoiding ingesting or inhaling the chemical.

To Remain Ahead of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85529

Market Scope:

Market Revenue USD 870.0 Mn Estimated Value USD 1.4 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 5.3% Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 No. of Pages 369 Pages Market Segmentation By Purity, Grade, Application, End-use Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World

Key Findings of Market Report

The 99.5% purity segment is expected to account for a leading market share from 2023 to 2031. Ketones, aldehydes, and water are typical impurities that could negatively impact a battery's electrochemical performance. NEP with a 99.5% purity is therefore frequently used in battery research.



Global N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market: Growth Drivers

NEP is also used in the manufacture of transdermal patches and inhalation formulations, two types of medication delivery techniques. In comparison to conventional medication delivery techniques including oral and parenteral administration, these systems provide a number of benefits. Medication delivery using transdermal patches is non-intrusive and efficient, and medication delivery by inhalation formulations is quick and effective.



Adoption of these drug delivery methods is anticipated to rise in the near future and consequently, boost the accelerating business growth of the N-ethyl-2-pyrrolidone. Increase in adoption of NEP in drug delivery techniques is expected to drive the market in the near future.

Thin film production and semiconductor wafer cleaning both require NEP. Additionally, it is utilized to dissolve the photoresist that is used to shape semiconductor wafers. NEP is also used as a solvent for cleaning semiconductor surfaces in order to get rid of leftover organic residue.



Growing popularity of electronic gadgets such as smartwatches, laptops, smartphones, and tablets is expected to drive the demand for various electronic components including displays, sensors, CPUs, and memory chips. Growing popularity of electronic gadgets is estimated to boost the semiconductor industry, which is anticipated to fuel market development during the forecast period.

Share Your Precise Requirements for Customized Sample:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=85529

Global N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for the highest market share. The region held 65% share of the global market. The market in the region is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2023 and 2031. Expansion of automotive and pharmaceutical industries in China, contributes to the significant share held by the country in the N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidone industry.



Global N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidone market are as follows

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Snow Joe, LLC

Browse the Full Report with Facts and Figures of the N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85529<ype=S

Global N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market: Segmentation

Purity

98.0%

99.5%

Others



Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Application

Battery Solvents

Electronics Parts Cleaning

Metal Cleaning

Chemical Extraction Resin Solvents Paints Coalescing

Pharmaceutical Solvents

Agrochemical Solvents

Others



End-use

Paints & Coatings

Electronics

Automotive

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Agrochemicals

Others



Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com