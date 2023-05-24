Cell and Gene Therapy Cold Chain Logistics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.0% by 2033 : Visiongain

As per the report by Visiongain, the Cell and Gene Therapy Cold Chain Logistics Market was valued at US$1,467.5 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Cell and Gene Therapy Cold Chain Logistics 2023-2033. Forecasts by Components (Cryogenic Shippers, Cryogenic Storage Freezers, Ultra-Low Freezers, Cold Chain Management Systems, Shipment and Storage Medium, Cryogenic Packout Kits, Others), by Services (Transportation, Storage, Packaging), by Mode of Transport (Air, Ground, Water), by Holding Temperature Range (Cryogenic, Refrigerated, Ambient, Others), by End-users (Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Others) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis

Increasing Adoption of Gene and Cell Therapies is Driving the Market Growth

Advanced therapy medical products (ATMPs), also known as cell and gene therapy solutions, are biopharmaceuticals used for human treatment that are based on cells, tissues, or genes. Cell therapy involves using cellular immunotherapies, cancer vaccines, and therapeutic cells for various purposes. Gene therapy, on the other hand, focuses on repairing or modifying defective genes using materials such as plasmid DNA, viral vectors, and bacterial vectors. The field of gene therapy has witnessed significant advancements in technology, successful clinical trials, increased FDA approvals, higher R&D investments for biologics, and a surge in patient demand. For example, CAR T-cell therapy modifies a patient's T cells in the lab to target cancer cells, and it has shown promising results in treating certain types of cancer, particularly blood cancers like leukemia and lymphoma. FDA-approved CAR T-cell therapies such as Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) and Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) for non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), and Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel) for multiple myeloma, are examples of highly utilized CAR T-cell therapies.

How has COVID-19 had a Positive Impact on the Cell and Gene Therapy Cold Chain Logistics Market?

The cell and gene therapy cold chain logistics market has experienced a positive impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. The urgent requirement to develop and distribute vaccines and therapies for the virus has created a surge in demand for specialized cold-chain logistics services. Consequently, there has been an increase in investment in cold chain infrastructure and technology, along with the emergence of innovative solutions for temperature-controlled transportation and storage of sensitive biologics. Additionally, the pandemic has underscored the critical significance of cold chain logistics in ensuring the safe and effective delivery of life-saving therapies and vaccines. As a result, there has been a heightened emphasis on strengthening and optimizing the supply chain for these products, including the implementation of specialized cold chain protocols and procedures.

High Prevalence of Cancer is Boosting the Adoption of Cell and Gene Therapies

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 19.3 million new cancer cases were diagnosed worldwide in 2021. In recent times, cell and gene therapy have shown remarkable results and have been approved for the treatment of various cancer indications. The incidence of cancers such as lymphoma, leukemia, myeloma, and melanoma has been steadily rising worldwide over the past decade. These cancers affect the lymphatic system, lymph nodes, bone marrow, blood cells, and other tissues. Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, for example, accounts for more than 4% of all cancer cases in the United States, making it one of the most prevalent tumors in the country. Relapse rates for this malignancy range from 20% to 40% among patients. Additionally, the American Society of Clinical Oncology predicts that 900 people will die from lymphoma in 2023. This increased prevalence and the associated challenges drive the demand for more advanced therapeutics, such as cell and gene therapies, in order to address the unmet medical needs of cancer patients.

Increasing Strategic Initiatives Among Market Players

Key market players, including manufacturers and specialized logistics companies, are engaging in strategic initiatives such as collaborations and agreements to ensure appropriate storage and transport of these temperature-sensitive products. Regulatory authorities are also providing essential support to ensure that the transportation of these therapeutics aligns with international regulations and guidelines. For example, In 2022, AmerisourceBergen and TrakCel introduced an integrated technology platform with the objective of expediting patient access to prescribed cell and gene therapies while prioritizing their safe delivery. Also, in August 2022, Cytiva collaborated with Caring Cross, a biopharmaceutical company, for the development, manufacturing, and distribution of the latter's novel CAR T-cell therapy for HIV patients. Such collaborations are expected to enhance global patient accessibility to cell and gene therapies.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Strong Clinical Pipeline and Increasing Approval for Cell and Gene Therapy Products

Advancements in technology and substantial funding for research and development have led to a rise in clinical studies focused on cell and gene therapeutics. Leading biopharmaceutical companies worldwide are actively exploring the potential of these therapies for treating various indications beyond genetic disorders. The product development pipeline currently includes around 1,000 cell and gene therapies. For instance, several CAR T-cell therapies are being developed at different stages of clinical development. Notable examples include Kymriah and Yescarta, which have already received approval for treating specific types of cancer. Companies like Juno Therapeutics, Sorrento Therapeutics, and bluebird bio are actively working on CAR T-cell therapies for various indications. Also, LentiGlobin gene therapy is being developed by bluebird bio, is in Phase III clinical trials for beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the cell and gene therapy cold chain logistics market are AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Arvato Supply Chain Solutions SE, BioLife Solutions, Inc., BioStor Sytems, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Catalent Inc., Cryoport, Inc., Marken (a UPS Company), Polar Express Transportation, Be The Match BioTherapies, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Yourway Biopharma Services Company. The key players in this market have implemented a range of strategies that include mergers and acquisitions, investment in research and development, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and the introduction of new products.

Recent Developments

On 28 th March 2023, Cryoport announced a multi-year agreement with Inception Fertility, provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America. Under the agreement, Cryoport will provide temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for Inception's Prelude Network and MyEggBank.

March 2023, Cryoport announced a multi-year agreement with Inception Fertility, provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America. Under the agreement, Cryoport will provide temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for Inception's Prelude Network and MyEggBank. On 26th January 2023, Arvato Supply Chain Solutions expanded its network in the U.S. and opened a new distribution centre in Memphis, Tennessee for the healthcare business. The distribution centre is sized around 320,000 square feet. Arvato will handle all logistics and distribution in the US for its new client, one of the world’s leading medical technology companies.

