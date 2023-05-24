LPSN ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 23, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of LivePerson, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.



Class Period: May 10, 2022 to March 16, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 23, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that LivePerson, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LivePerson failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls; (2) LivePerson’s third quarter financial statements, ended in September 30, 2022 failed to disclose its subsidiary, WildHealth’s, suspension of Medicare reimbursement; (3) as a result, LivePerson’s fourth quarter 2022 revenue would be affected; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in LivePerson you have until June 23, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the LPSN lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/liveperson-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=39805&from=3.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

