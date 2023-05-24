Digital Transformation Market Will Thrive over US$2.2 Tn by 2030 | Fairfield Market Research

London, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its latest May 2023 report, Fairfield Market Research provides a detailed growth analysis and forecast of the global digital transformation market for a defined timeline of 2023 – 2030. Slated for a robust CAGR of 18.9% between the years of market assessment, the market will experience a leapfrog from approximately US$550 Bn in 2022, to more than US$2.2 Tn by the end of 2030. The report states that the evolving business environments, deepening penetration of advanced technologies, and readiness of a considerably high number of organizations for a shift to digitalization will account for a strong growth outlook estimated for the market in the years to come.

“The worldwide digital transformation space has been experiencing massive growth especially in the start-up ecosystem. Newer players are also augmenting investments in R&D activities. This will account for accelerated expansion of the market,” states an analyst at Fairfield Market Research.

Key Research Insights

Approximately 28.5% of total adoption is contributed by the BFSI sector

Large enterprises continue to lead in demand generation with more than half the market size

North America remains the top market with more than 29% market value share





Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Based on the analysis of the digital transformation market by vertical shows that the BFSI sector currently accounts for nearly 28.5% value share of the global market valuation. This segment will be dominant in the market through the end of forecast year, 2030. While demand from banking and financial institutions is likely to be the maximum during the period of projection, the report also indicates growing lucrativeness of the retail and e-Commerce segment that records noteworthy consumption of digital transformation technologies. Both the market segments will continue to be on the bandwagon in long term, show report findings. In addition, ample business opportunity exists in the government and defense sector, and manufacturing industry. By organizational size, large enterprises remain at the forefront with over 51% share of the market value. SMEs however continue to strive to overcome the cost barriers.

Key Report Highlights

Unprecedented growth of automation technologies, and AI instrumental to market expansion

Adoption of digital transformation technologies rises high as more businesses realize the significance of digital transformation to survive tech industry’s ever-evolving shifts and trends

Growing ubiquity of remote work culture will complement market growth





Insights into Regional Analysis

North America that registered approximately 29.4% revenue share of the global digital transformation industry pie in the year 2022 will retain dominance throughout the period of forecast with a lion’s share in the overall market valuation, suggests the report. This is owing to brisk organizational shift to digital transformation technologies, as well as the governments’ favorable take on critical aspects like digitalization, and data security, privacy, and protection. Moreover, the IT infrastructure is high sophisticated, and market foothold of some of the top companies is the strongest across North America, especially the US. Asia Pacific follows as the second leading regional market, further trailed by the market in Europe.

Leading Players in Digital Transformation Market

Besides large players like IBM, Oracle, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, and Amazon Web Services, the report provides detailed strategic profiling and competitive analysis of some of the prominent industry participants. Dell, Hitachi, Sailpoint Technologies, Okta, CA Technologies, Centrify Corp, and Micro Focus include some of the profiled names in the report’s competitive analysis section.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Market Size in 2022 US$550 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$2.2 Tn CAGR 18.9 % Key Players Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Cisco Systems, Oracle, Sailpoint Technologies, Dell, Okta, CA Technologies, Hitachi, Amazon Web Services

Global Digital Transformation Market is Segmented as Below:

By Components Coverage

Solutions

Services

By Org Size Coverage

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Verticals Coverage

Banking & Financial Services

Government and Public Utilities

Healthcare and Life Sciences

IT and Telecom

Retail

Others

By Offerings Coverage

Fully managed

Co-Managed

By Geographical Coverage

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Leading Companies

Cisco Systems

Microsoft Corporation

Sailpoint Technologies

Oracle

DELL

IBM

HITACHI

CA Technologies

Okta

Micro Focus

Centrify Corp





