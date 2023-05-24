CRL ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 18, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.



Class Period: May 5, 2020 to February 21, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 18, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Charles River had engaged in illegal activity with respect to its importation of non-human primates for research; (2) as a result, Charles River was at a heightened risk of criminal and regulatory investigation by, inter alia, the U.S. Department of Justice; (3) as a result, Charles River would be forced to suspend shipments of primates from Cambodia; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Charles River you have until July 18, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

