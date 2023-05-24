New York, USA, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DelveInsight Highlights Major Advances, Transformative Therapies, and 25+ Leading Players Wheeling the Lung Adenocarcinoma Clinical Trial Pipeline Landscape

The prevalence of lung adenocarcinoma has been rising over the past few years, which prompts the growing demand for treatment options. The increasing prevalence of lung adenocarcinoma and the growing research and development activities to develop novel therapies to treat lung adenocarcinoma to drive the market. The companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include BerGenBio, Onconova Therapeutics, Rain Oncology Inc, and several others.

DelveInsight's 'Lung Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Insight 2023' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline lung adenocarcinoma therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the lung adenocarcinoma pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Lung Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s lung adenocarcinoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 25+ active players working to develop 25+ pipeline therapies for lung adenocarcinoma treatment.

Key lung adenocarcinoma companies such as BerGenBio, Innovent Biologics, Lantern Pharma Inc., Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Inc., Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., Pfizer, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Novartis Oncology, Alaunos Therapeutics, Tmunity Therapeutics, Imugene Limited, Cantargia, Multitude Therapeutics Inc., Rain Oncology Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others are evaluating new lung adenocarcinoma drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising lung adenocarcinoma pipeline therapies such as Bemcentinib, IBI188, LP-300, PY159, Rigosertib, PF-07220060, RO5126766, Spartalizumab, Neoantigen specific TCR-T cell drug, huCART-meso cells, IMU-201, CAN04, AMT-151, RAIN-32, MORAb-202, and others are under different phases of lung adenocarcinoma clinical trials.

In March 2023, The Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF) announced a collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca to fund up to three research grants focused on antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to improve outcomes for people with lung cancer. Applications for these grants are being accepted through May 31, 2023. This collaboration seeks to support research to study HER2-directed and TROP2-directed ADCs including mechanism of action, biomarkers, and resistance mechanisms.

In February 2023, Ankyra Therapeutics announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with the Lung Cancer Initiative (LCI) at Johnson & Johnson. The collaboration will focus on the advancement of Ankyra's lead product candidate, ANK-101, an IL-12-based locally administered immunotherapy, as a potential treatment for lung cancer.

, announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with the at Johnson & Johnson. The collaboration will focus on the advancement of Ankyra’s lead product candidate, , an IL-12-based locally administered immunotherapy, as a potential treatment for lung cancer. In October 2022 , Scorpion Therapeutics, Inc. announced preclinical proof-of-concept data for STX-721 , the Company’s first development candidate from its STX-EGFR-EXON-20 program. In the poster presented at EORTC-NCI-AACR, Scorpion scientists shared data from preclinical studies evaluating STX-721 across a broad panel of exon 20 mutant cell lines, with the high selectivity of osimertinib against EGFR T790M mutant cells used as a benchmark for EGFR mutant selectivity. In these studies, STX-721 demonstrated strong EGFR exon 20 mutant potency and selectivity in isogenic Ba/F3 models and human cancer cell lines, as well as signaling and biochemical assays. Importantly, the selectivity of STX-721 for EGFR exon 20 was observed to well exceed that of clinical-stage competitor benchmarks in each of these model systems, while also approaching the selectivity of osimertinib against EGFR L858R and exon 19 deletion mutations.

In October 2022, Scorpion Therapeutics, Inc. announced preclinical proof-of-concept data for STX-721, the Company's first development candidate from its STX-EGFR-EXON-20 program. In the poster presented at EORTC-NCI-AACR, Scorpion scientists shared data from preclinical studies evaluating STX-721 across a broad panel of exon 20 mutant cell lines, with the high selectivity of osimertinib against EGFR T790M mutant cells used as a benchmark for EGFR mutant selectivity. In these studies, STX-721 demonstrated strong EGFR exon 20 mutant potency and selectivity in isogenic Ba/F3 models and human cancer cell lines, as well as signaling and biochemical assays. Importantly, the selectivity of STX-721 for EGFR exon 20 was observed to well exceed that of clinical-stage competitor benchmarks in each of these model systems, while also approaching the selectivity of osimertinib against EGFR L858R and exon 19 deletion mutations. In December 2022, XtalPi, announced a strategic collaboration with the Experimental Drug Development Centre (EDDC), Singapore's national platform for drug discovery and development hosted by the Agency for Science, Technology and Research of Singapore (A*STAR), to discover novel treatment candidates for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The lung adenocarcinoma pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage lung adenocarcinoma drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the lung adenocarcinoma clinical trial landscape.

Lung Adenocarcinoma Overview

Lung adenocarcinoma is the most frequent type of primary lung cancer in the United States. It is classified as non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and is strongly linked to prior smoking. While incidence and mortality have decreased, it remains the top cause of cancer death in the United States. Adenocarcinoma of the lung mainly develops from the mucosal glands and accounts for around 40% of all lung malignancies. It is the most common kind in those who have never smoked. Lung adenocarcinoma is most commonly found on the lung’s periphery and can also be found in scars or areas of chronic inflammation. Tobacco use is by far the most important risk factor for any type of lung cancer, including adenocarcinoma. Because tobacco smoke contains multiple carcinogens, primary or secondary exposure raises risk proportionally to the amount of exposure. Other lung adenocarcinoma risk factors include a family history of lung cancer and occupational exposure to other agents, such as silica, asbestos, radon, heavy metals, and diesel fumes. In 52% of cases, resulting genetic abnormalities in the p53 gene are the most common cause of carcinogenesis in NSCLC.





A snapshot of the Lung Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Bemcentinib BerGenBio Phase II Axl receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitors; Virus internalisation inhibitors NA RAIN-32 Rain Oncology Inc Phase II Proto-oncogene protein c mdm2 inhibitors Oral Rigosertib Onconova Therapeutics Phase I/II 1 Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase inhibitors; Microtubule protein inhibitors; Polo-like kinase 1 inhibitors; Ras signal transduction pathway inhibitors Oral PF-07220060 Pfizer Phase I/II Cyclin-dependent kinase 4 inhibitors NA Letaplimab (IBI188) Innovent Biologics Phase I Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous PY159 Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Phase I Triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 1 agonists Intravenous

Lung Adenocarcinoma Therapeutics Assessment

The lung adenocarcinoma pipeline report proffers an integral view of the lung adenocarcinoma emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Lung Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Inhalation, Intranasal, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Oral

Inhalation, Intranasal, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Oral Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Antibody, Antisense oligonucleotides, Immunotherapy, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Protein, Recombinant protein, Small molecule, Stem Cell, Vaccine

: Antibody, Antisense oligonucleotides, Immunotherapy, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Protein, Recombinant protein, Small molecule, Stem Cell, Vaccine Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Axl receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Virus internalization inhibitors, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, T lymphocyte stimulants, Glutaredoxin modulators, Thioredoxin modulators, Triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 1 agonists, 1 Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase inhibitors, Microtubule protein inhibitors, Polo-like kinase 1 inhibitors, Ras signal transduction pathway inhibitors, Cyclin-dependent kinase 4 inhibitors, Mitogen-activated protein kinase inhibitors, Mitogen-activated protein kinase kinase inhibitors, Raf kinase inhibitors

Key Lung Adenocarcinoma Companies: BerGenBio, Innovent Biologics, Lantern Pharma Inc., Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Inc., Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., Pfizer, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Novartis Oncology, Alaunos Therapeutics, Tmunity Therapeutics, Imugene Limited, Cantargia, Multitude Therapeutics Inc., Rain Oncology Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others

Key Lung Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Therapies: Bemcentinib, IBI188, LP-300, PY159, Rigosertib, PF-07220060, RO5126766, Spartalizumab, Neoantigen specific TCR-T cell drug, huCART-meso cells, IMU-201, CAN04, AMT-151, RAIN-32, MORAb-202, and others

Table of Contents

1. Lung Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Lung Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Lung Adenocarcinoma Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Lung Adenocarcinoma Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Lung Adenocarcinoma Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Lung Adenocarcinoma Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Lung Adenocarcinoma Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Lung Adenocarcinoma Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Lung Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Lung Adenocarcinoma Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Lung Adenocarcinoma Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

