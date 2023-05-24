Premier Level Educators to Present at Questex’s International Beauty Show and International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conference 2023 Las Vegas Shows

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spa and beauty professionals are invited to Questex’s International Beauty Show (IBS Las Vegas) and the International Esthetics, Cosmetics, & Spa Conference (IECSC Las Vegas), curated by American Salon and American Spa respectively, at the Las Vegas Convention Center June 24-26, 2023 to binge on education for three full days.



The multitude of educational opportunities will be led by prominent artists, skilled estheticians, celebrity stylists, successful industry business leaders, wellness professionals and social media influencers. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn the latest trends and techniques, along with business-building skills to take their crafts and careers to the next level. Plus, an entire track devoted to compliance will be available to all attendees and exhibitors at IECSC and IBS, to help protect spa and beauty businesses. These compliance classes will be included in the 3-Day Passport at no additional charge because they are critical to the survival of independent spa and beauty businesses.

As part of this education blitz, a day focused solely on education will take place on Saturday, June 24th and a full roster of classes continue on Sunday and Monday, June 25 and 26, while the exhibit halls are open.

Over 110 beauty and 143 product-focused spa classes, totaling more than 400 hours education are included free with the 3-Day Passport. Hands-on workshops, which provide a more tactile learning experience are each available for an additional fee.

Featured IBS Las Vegas 2023 classes include:

Concealed Hair Extensions, Toni Fountain, Toni Fountain Hair (Hands-On Workshop)

How To Start Your Own Beauty Brand, Ginger King, Grace Kingdom Beauty (Hands-On Workshop)

The Healthy Beauty Professional: The Ultimate Workshop to Improve your Wellbeing, Debbie Williams, Natasha Bhalla & Thomas James (Hands-On Workshop)

High Contrast Blonding, J Ladner, J Ladner Education (Hands-On Workshop)

Dry Haircutting Techniques, Gilad Goldstein, ULTA

How To Get Started in Film and TV, Johnny Wright

Winning Techniques for Barbering Success, Rodrick Samuels, Earl Sagewolf, and the Cloak and Dagger Team, Cloak & Dagger

How to Fire a Client & Avoid Negative Reactions, Dawn Bradley, Dawn Bradley, Inc.

Lights, Camera, Action - Makeup for Social Media & HD, Adamme Sosa, Adamme Artistry Beauty Warrior

M.A.C Pro presents Skin Artistry, John Stapleton, M.A.C. Pro

For a full list of classes at IBS Las Vegas, click here.

Some of the powerful educators lined up for this year’s show include:

J Ladner - an accomplished hair and makeup artist with experience in film, television, theatre, print and digital media.

- a trustworthy authority in the curly hair space who understands the needs of curly hair and how to achieve all forms of looks when styling. Keya Neal - a former stylist for 28 years turned color educator, speaker, and equity, justice, and liberation consultant who’s breaking the textural and racial boundaries segregating the pro hair industry.

- a former stylist for 28 years turned color educator, speaker, and equity, justice, and liberation consultant who’s breaking the textural and racial boundaries segregating the pro hair industry. Erik Ramos - CEO of eFexxapps, an app development and solutions company, specializing in solutions for barbershops and hair salons.

- CEO of eFexxapps, an app development and solutions company, specializing in solutions for barbershops and hair salons. Aaron Johnson - world-renowned haircutting educator and the only two-time winner of the prestigious Hairbrained Video of The Year Award.

- world-renowned haircutting educator and the only two-time winner of the prestigious Hairbrained Video of The Year Award. Ginger King - award-winning cosmetic chemist, founder of cosmetic product development firm Grace Kingdom Beauty, and a holder of multiple patents.

- award-winning cosmetic chemist, founder of cosmetic product development firm Grace Kingdom Beauty, and a holder of multiple patents. Debbie Williams - board-certified nutritionist, holistic practitioner, hair & scalp specialist, educator, and author, who specializes in helping clients who suffer from hair and scalp disorders.

- board-certified nutritionist, holistic practitioner, hair & scalp specialist, educator, and author, who specializes in helping clients who suffer from hair and scalp disorders. Dawn Bradley - creator of Rock Your Business, a stress-free guide to earning 6-figures, and the host of The Anxious Creative Podcast.

- creator of Rock Your Business, a stress-free guide to earning 6-figures, and the host of The Anxious Creative Podcast. Rodrick Samuels - a 2023 NAHA Finalist for Educator of the Year and a recognized as a leader in barber education and men’s grooming.

- a 2023 NAHA Finalist for Educator of the Year and a recognized as a leader in barber education and men’s grooming. Johnny Wright - celebrity hairstylist to First Lady Michelle Obama during the Obama Administration as well as creative director for SoftSheen and Carson for L’Oreal.

- celebrity hairstylist to First Lady Michelle Obama during the Obama Administration as well as creative director for SoftSheen and Carson for L’Oreal. Adamme Sosa - host, educator and on-camera personality.



For a full list of speakers click here.

Featured IECSC Las Vegas 2023 classes include:

Your Profitable American Spa, Bryan Durocher, Durocher Enterprises | Essentials Spa Consulting

Biofluid Revolution: Role of Lymph in Skin Health and Aesthetics, Monika K. Machej, New Age Spa Institute

Put Your Health in Your Business Plan, Ryan Christopher, Beauty by Ryan

How to Succeed as An Acne Therapist, Douglas Preston, Preston Skin Center

No-downtime Chemical Peels: Revolutionize Your Result, Nichelle Mosley, Queen City Beauty Group + Wellness

Esthetician Guide: Prioritizing Client Safety Post-Injectables, Anna Goryca Johnson, New Age Spa Institute

The Personalized 3-D Brow, Jaclyn Peresetsky, Skin Perfect Academy

The Luxury of Wellness Technology, Sherrie Tennessee, SpaSOS

5-Star Client Experience, E'toshia McFarland, Faces By Etosh

Cannabis and CBD Massage for the Spa Professional, Jordan Helene Person, LPN, LMT, Primal Healing and Primal Therapeutics

For a full list of classes at IECSC Las Vegas, click here.

Premier educators presenting at IECSC include:

Savanna Boda – hugely popular influencer, aka The Dallas Esthetician, followed for her experience with acne and her popular “How to Sell Skincare” class, Boda is clinical educator for iS Clinical and SkinPen.

– hugely popular influencer, aka The Dallas Esthetician, followed for her experience with acne and her popular “How to Sell Skincare” class, Boda is clinical educator for iS Clinical and SkinPen. E’toshia McFarland – a buzzworthy influencer, licensed esthetician, award-winning educator, and spa owner of Faces By Etosh, McFarland will each the Five Star Client Experience, which has been recognized as one of the best classroom experiences ever .

– a buzzworthy influencer, licensed esthetician, award-winning educator, and spa owner of Faces By Etosh, McFarland will each the Five Star Client Experience, which has been recognized as one of the best classroom experiences ever Bryan Durocher - the founder of Essentials Spa Consulting and Durocher Enterprises, Durocher provides coaching, consulting, global industry trends, and marketing solutions for med spas, and spa industry professionals internationally.

- the founder of Essentials Spa Consulting and Durocher Enterprises, Durocher provides coaching, consulting, global industry trends, and marketing solutions for med spas, and spa industry professionals internationally. Ryan Christopher – a well-known authority on luxury skincare and education with a dynamic personality, he served as the global director of education for multiple brands with more than 10 years developing cutting-edge cosmetic products and a specialized curriculum for undergraduate aesthetic schools, high-end spas and beauty brands.

– a well-known authority on luxury skincare and education with a dynamic personality, he served as the global director of education for multiple brands with more than 10 years developing cutting-edge cosmetic products and a specialized curriculum for undergraduate aesthetic schools, high-end spas and beauty brands. Jaclyn Peresetksy – an accomplished color expert, makeup and permanent makeup artist, master esthetician, author, and speaker who mentors and coaches’ estheticians and cosmetologists all over the country in advanced esthetics, eyelash treatments and color theory.

– an accomplished color expert, makeup and permanent makeup artist, master esthetician, author, and speaker who mentors and coaches’ estheticians and cosmetologists all over the country in advanced esthetics, eyelash treatments and color theory. Monika Machej - founder, owner, and school director of The New Age Spa Institute, a CIDESCO-accredited school in Des Plaines, IL.

founder, owner, and school director of The New Age Spa Institute, a CIDESCO-accredited school in Des Plaines, IL. Anna Goryca Johnson - director of education at The New Age Spa Institute, focusing on inclusivity and sustainability with extremely high standards in the spa and beauty industry.

- director of education at The New Age Spa Institute, focusing on inclusivity and sustainability with extremely high standards in the spa and beauty industry. Sherrie Tennessee - although she started out in the scientific world, Tennessee, has spent 20 years in the beauty, spa, and wellness industry in the role of a massage therapist, nail tech, spa owner, speaker, professor, educator, and author and is currently CEO of SpaSOS.

For a full list of speakers, click here.

Attendees may register to attend by clicking here. 3-Day Passports include all free classes at IBS Las Vegas, all Product-Focused Education at IECSC Las Vegas, all classes in the Compliance track, the wellbeing class, and unlimited access to each exhibit hall. Hands-on Workshops at IBS Las Vegas and the curated conference sessions at IECSC Las Vegas are available for additional fees. All paid conference sessions include a 3-Day Passport. Press may apply for a media pass here.

SHOW HOURS:

Saturday, June 24, Education 12:00pm – 5:00, Exhibit Hall closed.

Sunday, June 25, 9:00am – 6:00pm

Monday, June 26, 9:00am – 5:00pm



Upcoming Events

Additional networking and educational opportunities for beauty, spa, and wellness professionals will take place throughout 2023 and 2024:

IECSC Florida , October 15-16, 2023 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Visit iecscflorida.com for more information.

, October 15-16, 2023 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Visit iecscflorida.com for more information. IBS and IECSC New York, March 3-5, 2024 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City. Visit and ibsnewyork.com and iecscnewyork.com for more information.

For more information on IBS Las Vegas, visit ibslasvegas.com.

For more information on IECSC Las Vegas, visit iecsclasvegas.com.

