Military helicopter market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% by 2033: Visiongain

As per the report by Visiongain, the Military Helicopter Market was valued US$27.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period 2023-2033.



Visiongain has published a new report entitled Military Helicopter 2023-2033. Forecasts by Application (Attack & Reconnaissance Helicopters, Maritime Helicopters, Transport Helicopters, Search & Rescue Helicopters, Training Helicopters, Others), by Type (Light Military Helicopter, Medium Military Helicopter, Heavy Military Helicopter) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis

Rising Fuel Prices Projected to Challenge Industry Growth

Rising fuel costs are a difficulty for the military helicopter sector since they discourage investment. Customers often hesitate to make a purchase because they do not want to spend too much on the operation after making a significant investment in the helicopter. Budget constraints brought on by the increase in fuel prices have a negative effect on market expansion globally. A challenge for the business is the slow expansion of the helicopter market in some nations due to high fuel prices. The market for helicopters began to rebound in 2021, but 2022 brought a year of numerous disruptions, including rising inflation and the strengthening of the US currency, as well as the war in Ukraine, which had an effect on the supplies of commodities, materials, and energy.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

https://www.visiongain.com/report/military-helicopter-market-2023/#download_sampe_div

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Impact on the Military Helicopter Market?

Budgetary, strategic, and fleet replacement needs are the key factors driving demand for military helicopters and related services. In the medium term, more military helicopters will be purchased, according to Visiongain, as a result of the fleets' advanced age, the emergence of a new generation of helicopters with integrated systems, and the ongoing adoption of combat helicopters by many national armed forces. However, demand from the military sector has historically been highly cyclical due to shifting strategic considerations, and it may be constrained due to budgetary restraints on public spending in some regions, such as Western Europe and the Middle East, while other regions, such as Asia Pacific or Eastern Europe, are anticipated to continue expanding. The military market has exhibited a unit return in 2022, but the worsening economic conditions, the saturation of the Western countries' markets, and the emphasis placed on operational necessities (such as the development of spare parts availability) have led to a low military market in 2022.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 232-page report provides 82 tables and 105 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the military helicopter market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Military Helicopter. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including application, type, and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing military helicopter market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Rescue Operations in Civil Applications

Military helicopters have a range of capabilities that make them well-suited for rescue operations in civil applications. Here are a few ways in which military helicopters can be used in rescue operations: Search and Rescue: Military helicopters can be used to locate and rescue people who are lost, injured, or in distress in remote or hard-to-reach locations. Equipped with advanced sensors and communication systems, military helicopters can quickly locate and communicate with stranded individuals and transport them to safety.

Medical Evacuation: Military helicopters can be equipped with medical facilities and personnel to provide emergency medical care to injured people, and transport them to hospitals or medical facilities. This can be particularly useful in situations where ground transport is not possible or where time is of the essence.

Disaster Response: Military helicopters can be used to deliver supplies and equipment to disaster zones, such as food, water, and medical supplies. They can also be used to transport rescue workers, and to evacuate people from disaster zones.

Firefighting: Military helicopters can be equipped with water buckets or other firefighting equipment to fight forest fires or other large fires. They can also be used to transport firefighters and equipment to remote locations.

Visiongain believes that military helicopters can be valuable assets in civil rescue operations, providing advanced capabilities and resources that can be critical in emergency situations. Many countries have established search and rescue teams or civil defence organizations that can deploy military helicopters in emergency situations, in coordination with local emergency response agencies.

Global Tensions and Conflicts to Fuel Industry Growth

Global tensions and conflicts are having a significant impact on the military helicopter industry worldwide, as countries seek to upgrade and expand their military capabilities to respond to threats and challenges. For instance, the conflict in Ukraine has driven demand for military helicopters, as both the Ukrainian government and separatist rebels use helicopters for transport, reconnaissance, and combat operations.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

https://www.visiongain.com/report/military-helicopter-market-2023/#download_sampe_div

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Future Vertical Lift

The next generation of vertical lift platforms will come standard with smarter displays, smaller computers, and more user-friendly navigation systems. This is being demonstrated by a number of U.S. and international military helicopter avionics upgrade and research and development programmes.

Future aviators will be equipped with the RAIDER X®, a fast, agile, and resilient compound coaxial helicopter design from Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin business, to deal with growing peer and near-peer threats in the most challenging circumstances. For the U.S. Army's Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) prototype competition, which is a part of the service's effort to modernise its venerable aircraft fleet as part of what is known as Future Vertical Lift, RAIDER X was specifically created as a prototype.

Electric and Hybrid Propulsion Systems

Big data, artificial intelligence, and electric and hybrid propulsion systems are common themes. Key market trends gaining prominence include product developments and technology breakthroughs. The development of electric and hybrid propulsion systems, the incorporation of artificial intelligence, and the transition to unmanned systems are the main areas of concentration for major companies in this sector, which has resulted in the creation of more dependable and efficient helicopters.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the military helicopter market are Airbus, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Boeing, Bell Textron Inc., Kaman Corporation, Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, MD HELICOPTERS LLC, Russian Helicopters, and Robinson Helicopter Company, Inc., and Rostec. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

In April 2023, Airbus Helicopters introduced the first U.S.-built H125 military configurations, known as AH-125 and MH-125 Ares, to the Airbus range of military helicopters. These combat-capable aircraft will feature militarized options that meet the needs of military and parapublic allies and partners around the world.

In February 2023, Bell Textron Inc. signed purchase agreement for three additional Bell 407GXi aircraft to Global Medical Response (GMR) with delivery expected to be completed by the end of 2023. The three Bell 407GXis will join GMR’s exclusive 220 Bell helicopter fleet used for emergency medical operations throughout North America.

To access the data contained in this document please email oliver.davison@visiongain.com

To find more Visiongain research reports on the Defence sector, click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: oliver.davison@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent market intelligence providers around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports, which cover 10-year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in-depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets with a lot of synergies. These markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customised and syndicated market research reports offer a bespoke piece of market intelligence customised to your very own business needs.

Contact:

Visiongain Reports Limited

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7336 6100

Email: contactus@visiongain.com